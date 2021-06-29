South Africa's ex-President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison
Zuma has battled corruption allegations in and out of office.
Recommended articles
Zuma had resigned from office under a cloud of corruption and sundry scandals.
Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe says in a ruling in Johannesburg that Zuma has been convicted for contempt of court; after disobeying an order to testify before a judicial panel investigating corruption allegations during his nine-year reign.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng