South Africa's ex-President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Zuma has battled corruption allegations in and out of office.

Jacob Zuma governed South Africa for nine years (BI)
A constitutional court in South Africa has sentenced Jacob Zuma, who governed the country from 2009 to 2018, to 15 months behind bars.

Zuma had resigned from office under a cloud of corruption and sundry scandals.

Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe says in a ruling in Johannesburg that Zuma has been convicted for contempt of court; after disobeying an order to testify before a judicial panel investigating corruption allegations during his nine-year reign.

