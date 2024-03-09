ADVERTISEMENT
I paid dowry for all my daughters - Museveni

Samson Waswa

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that he refused to accept bride price for his daughters, but instead paid dowry to the families of his in-laws.

President Yoweri Museveni and his children
President Yoweri Museveni and his children

Contrary to tradition in Ankole where the groom’s family has to take money or properties to the bride’s family, Museveni said he chose to pay dowry to the families where his three daughters got married.

Musveni, his wife Janet pose with their daughter Natasha and son-in-law Edwin Karugire
Musveni, his wife Janet pose with their daughter Natasha and son-in-law Edwin Karugire

This he said was a demonstration of the social economic transformation that all Ugandan families need to realise if they are to combat Gender-based violence and achieve women's empowerment.

In many parts of Ankole, Museveni said, families which became wealthy from commercialised cattle keeping under his leadership, have moved away from such practices as giving and taking bride price.

Museveni narrated a story he was told by one of his ministers Persis Namuganza who attended a wedding in Ankole recently between a Musoga groom and a Munyankole bride.

At that wedding, the bride’s family did not accept the groom’s gifts but instead asked them to choose any number of cows they wanted.

The groom’s family went back with 90 cows.

The groom's family couldn't believe it, but that is what happens when families move out of poverty,” Museveni said.

President Museveni's daughters, Natasha, Patience and Diana pose with their mother
President Museveni's daughters, Natasha, Patience and Diana pose with their mother

The president said that even he himself had managed to move away from the practice of asking for the bride price.

“All my girls are married and I am now a big grandfather. But I am the one who pays the bride price for them when they get married,” he said.

I always accompany them with cows.”

President Museveni was speaking at the National Women’s Day celebrations held in Katakwi district

In his message, Museveni emphasised that women empowerment will not be achieved through policies and legislation but rather through the social economic empowerment of families across the country.

