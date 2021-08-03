RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed many women, investigation reveals

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The report also reveals that the governor and his team threatened to retaliate against women who came out.

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City.
New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City.

The office of the New York Attorney General has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women," including employees at his office; "and in doing so violated federal and state laws."

New York Attorney General Letitia James says Cuomo groped and kissed employees inappropriately.

"The investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," James says.

In December of 2020, Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

Boylan, a former aide to Cuomo, was the first to accuse the governor of sexual harassment and kissing her against her will.

She subsequently wrote a series of tweets sharing her allegations for the first time.

She tweeted, "Yes, Cuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.

"I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks?" she continued. "Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

The governor has repeatedly denied the allegations.

He has also denied touching anyone inappropriately and rejected calls from fellow Democrats to resign.

The report from the Attorney General's office is the result of months of inquiry that saw investigators speak to nearly 200 people, including some of those who made complaints against the governor.

