New York Attorney General Letitia James says Cuomo groped and kissed employees inappropriately.

"The investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," James says.

How we got here

In December of 2020, Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

Boylan, a former aide to Cuomo, was the first to accuse the governor of sexual harassment and kissing her against her will.

She subsequently wrote a series of tweets sharing her allegations for the first time.

She tweeted, "Yes, Cuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.

"I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks?" she continued. "Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

The governor has repeatedly denied the allegations.

He has also denied touching anyone inappropriately and rejected calls from fellow Democrats to resign.