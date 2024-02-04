ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Namibian President Geingob dies 3 days after returning from US medical trip

Samson Toromade

82-year-old Geingob was surrounded by love from his wife and children in his final hours.

Hage Geingob assumed office as Namibian president in 2015 [AFP]
Hage Geingob assumed office as Namibian president in 2015 [AFP]

Recommended articles

The government announced in a statement the 82-year-old died just minutes past midnight on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

He was surrounded by love from his wife, Monica Geingos, and children in his final hours at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, Namibia's capital.

"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house. At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting in the 1990s, Geingob served in many top political positions in Namibia [AFP]
Starting in the 1990s, Geingob served in many top political positions in Namibia [AFP] AFP

Geingob's demise comes just three days after he returned from a medical trip to the United States where he received treatment for cancerous cells.

The treatment was in its trial phase and he had promised to roll out the technology in Namibia after final approvals. He received the offer for the treatment after he announced on January 19 his medical team had detected cancerous cells following biopsy exams.

Geingob assumed office of president in 2015, and was re-elected in 2019 for a second a final term of five years in office. The trained teacher was the first Prime Minister of Namibia when he served from 1990 to 2002, a role he also occupied between 2012 and 2015. He was also the Minister of Trade and Industry between 2008 and 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namibia's next presidential election was already scheduled to take place this November. Geingob's ruling SWAPO party has nominated current deputy prime minister, Netumbo-Nandi Ndaitwah, as its candidate, setting the 71-year-old on the path to become Namibia's first female president, if she wins.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Namibian President Geingob dies 3 days after returning from US medical trip

Namibian President Geingob dies 3 days after returning from US medical trip

Laguda wins Surulere bye-election as APC retains Gbajabiamila's rep seat

Laguda wins Surulere bye-election as APC retains Gbajabiamila's rep seat

Awujale installs EKO Hospital co-founder Sonny Kuku as Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland

Awujale installs EKO Hospital co-founder Sonny Kuku as Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland

We'll support any winner of by-election on condition – Surulere residents

We'll support any winner of by-election on condition – Surulere residents

FG pledges to stabilise Forex

FG pledges to stabilise Forex

Nigerians to reap benefits of subsidy removal soon - Gbajabiamila

Nigerians to reap benefits of subsidy removal soon - Gbajabiamila

Federal university Katsina matriculates 9,000 students

Federal university Katsina matriculates 9,000 students

Fashola, wife absent at polling unit as Surulere elects Gbaja's replacement

Fashola, wife absent at polling unit as Surulere elects Gbaja's replacement

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Israeli commandos infiltrate hospital while dressed as doctors kill 3 patients

WATCH: Israeli commandos dressed as medics infiltrate hospital for kill mission

An Evergrande real estate community in China's Jiangsu province [Costfoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images]

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

Elon Musk's Neuralink is at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of brain-machine interfaces. [A News]

What to know about Elon Musk's Neuralink designed to restore vision for people born blind

President Joe Biden greets former President Barack Obama during a 2022 midterm campaign rally in Philadelphia.Patrick Semansky/AP

Obama and Clinton are joining Biden for an all-hands-on-deck effort to defeat Trump