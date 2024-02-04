Namibian President Geingob dies 3 days after returning from US medical trip

The government announced in a statement the 82-year-old died just minutes past midnight on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

He was surrounded by love from his wife, Monica Geingos, and children in his final hours at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, Namibia's capital.

"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house. At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timeline of Geingob's cancer battle

AFP

Geingob's demise comes just three days after he returned from a medical trip to the United States where he received treatment for cancerous cells.

The treatment was in its trial phase and he had promised to roll out the technology in Namibia after final approvals. He received the offer for the treatment after he announced on January 19 his medical team had detected cancerous cells following biopsy exams.

Geingob assumed office of president in 2015, and was re-elected in 2019 for a second a final term of five years in office. The trained teacher was the first Prime Minister of Namibia when he served from 1990 to 2002, a role he also occupied between 2012 and 2015. He was also the Minister of Trade and Industry between 2008 and 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT