French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

Ima Elijah

It is not the first time that the French president would be subjected to physical abuse publicly.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a woman.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Macron was hit by an attacker. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

What happened: A woman slapped Macron in the face before officers quickly move in. The president, meanwhile, is pulled away.

Who slapped Macron: As yet, the identity and motive of the assaulter are unclear.

Watch the video below.

Why this matters: It is not the first time that the French president would be subjected to physical abuse publicly.

What happened before: In June 2021, a man, Damien Tarel, slapped him during a tour in southern France.

Macron was seen in the footage stretching his hands to greet a man in a small crowd of onlookers.

Rather than receive the handshake, the man, who was dressed in a green T-shirt, glasses and a face mask, held Macron’s outstretched hand before slapping the left side of the president’s face, shouting “A Bas La Macronie,” meaning “Down with Macronia.

He could also be heard yelling “Montjoie Saint Denis”, the battle cry of the French army when the country was still a monarchy.

While ‘Macronism’ simply refers to a word for President Macron’s political movement, the phrase ‘Montjoie Saint Denis’ is a slogan that comes directly from the royalist history of France.

It was used as a battle cry by former kings of France, and also appears on old coats of arms and symbols used by kings of Spanish region Navarre.

Now, it is known to be used by followers of extreme-right ideology.

The phrase is also linked to the sword of Charlemagne, which appears in history as a symbol of protection, defending the country against invaders.

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

