Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Former Croatian PM convicted of war profiteering

Former Croatian PM convicted of war profiteering

The Zagreb court said Sanader, 65, accepted the bribes as deputy foreign minister in the mid-1990s, during the country's independence war and the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Croatia's former prime minister Ivo Sanader has been sentenced to two and half years in prison for accepting nearly 500,000 euros ($558,500) in bribes play

Croatia's former prime minister Ivo Sanader has been sentenced to two and half years in prison for accepting nearly 500,000 euros ($558,500) in bribes

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Croatia's former premier Ivo Sanader was convicted on Monday of war profiteering, in a re-trial that found him guilty of taking a bribe from an Austrian bank during the country's 1990s conflict.

Sanader, who steered Croatia into NATO and to the doorstep of the European Union in the 2000s, was sentenced to two and half years in prison for accepting nearly 500,000 euros ($558,500) in bribes from Austria's Hypo Group Alpe Adria bank.

But the former prime minister, who can appeal the verdict, will not have to go jail as he already served time in a previous sentence and detention period.

The Zagreb court said Sanader, 65, accepted the bribes as deputy foreign minister in the mid-1990s, during the country's independence war and the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia.

The cash came in the form of a five percent commission Sanader collected on the bank loan that was used to pay for Croatian embassies abroad, the court said.

"He abused his position and authorities ... to earn himself significant illegal gains," said judge Jasna Galesic.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in jail for "abuse of power and... war profiteering," she added.

Sanader will also have to pay the state back for the amount he took in bribes, the judge said.

Sanader was first sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2012 for taking bribes from the bank as well as pocketing millions of euros from Hungary's energy giant MOL.

But the sentence was later cut to eight-and-half years before the country's top court quashed it in 2014, saying Sanader's right to a fair trial had been violated.

A retrial was ordered and the two cases were separated.

Sanader, who led the government from 2003-2009 and faces several other graft cases, pleaded not guilty when the retrial opened in March.

In a separate trial on Monday, the Zagreb court acquitted him on abuse of power charges over the sale of electricity from the state-run power firm HEP to two local companies at below-market prices.

Sanader is the highest Croatian official to be charged with corruption since the country proclaimed independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Tackling graft was key for Croatia's successful bid to join the EU in 2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlashbullet
2 Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentinabullet
3 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet

Related Articles

Borut Pahor Slovenian 'Instagram president' favourite in election
Andrej Plenkovic Croatia PM sacks ministers amid fresh election talk
European Union Mini-summit tackles migration crisis, political flare-up
In Bosnia Workers injured in oil refinery blast: report
Four earthquakes strike off Canada's west coast
22 dead after train flips in Taiwan
Hundreds of Afghan polling centres open for second day of voting
UK PM reassures business leaders over Brexit
UK, Spain reach Brexit deal over Gibraltar: Spanish PM
Dozens of casualties as explosions rock chaotic Afghan elections

World

Saudi journalists collect their press passes for the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the conference running in Riyadh from October 23-25
Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows
Poland's government moved to lower the age at which Supreme Court judges must retire from 70 to 65, prompting protests such as this in Warsaw in July
Poland Supreme Court judges return to work after EU court ruling
Honduran migrants heading to the United States, between Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula in Mexico's Chiapas state, on October 21, 2018
Trump: US to begin cutting aid to Central America over migrant caravan
Italy's Finance Minister Giovanni Tria (L) and EU finance chief Pierre Moscovici met in Rome last week
Deadline looms for Italy to ease EU budget concerns
X
Advertisement