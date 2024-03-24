Former Chelsea star seeks divorce after learning children were fathered by wife's ex

Court documents from Cameroon detail the dissolution of the marriage, citing the wife's actions as having "destroyed the harmony" of their union through her "abject behavior" and repeated dishonesty. The documents also assert that no children were born from their marriage.

The revelation has left the former Chelsea midfielder, Geremi, reeling from the emotional shock of the discovery.

His wife had initially claimed that the twins, born in June 2008, were his, leading to their marriage. However, Geremi, 45, has been deeply affected by the disclosure, describing his wife's actions as causing significant psychological harm.

