FBI raids Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion [Photo]

Where was Trump?: The 76-year-old Republican was not present and was in the New York City area, his associates hinted.

Trump's reaction: A furious Trump described the operation at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as a “raid”.

In a statement, the billionaire businessman informed the public that the agents broke open his safe.

The former leader said his Palm Beach property was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents”.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he noted.

The Watergate Scandal: Alleging an attempt to influence the midterm elections, Trump likened the FBI’s action to the Nixon campaign bugging during the Watergate scandal.

The Watergate scandal was a series of interlocking political scandals of the U.S. President Richard M. Nixon's administration.

A June 1972 break-in to the Democratic National Committee headquarters led to an investigation that revealed multiple abuses of power by the Nixon.

Back to Trump: But the FBI has noted that the raid of Trump's mansion is connected to the investigation of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the Capitol.

The Capitol Riot: Trump’s supporters went into a rage after he insisted the election was “stolen” and charged them to go “stop the steal”.

Why has Trump not been charged for inciting violence?: The Justice Department is not ready to charge Trump for the riot. It lacks proof that he is criminally culpable for the violence. As for the non-violent potential crimes it is investigating — obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the government — these are based on disputed theories that Trump and his apologists could persuasively frame as a partisan weaponization of the Justice Department against the likely 2024 GOP nominee.

The case so far: A number of the previous administration’s officials have testified before a grand jury on the deadly insurrection.

About Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion: Mar-a-Lago is a resort and national historic landmark in Palm Beach, Florida built from 1924 to 1927 by breakfast cereal company heiress and socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post. The 126-room, 62,500-square-foot (5,810 m2) mansion since 1994 contains the Mar-a-Lago Club, a members-only club with guest rooms, a spa, and other hotel-style amenities. It is located in Palm Beach County on the Palm Beach barrier island, with the Atlantic Ocean to the east and Florida's Intracoastal Waterway to the west.

Pulse Nigeria

In 1985, Mar-a-Lago was purchased by Donald Trump for around $10 million. He used the mansion as a residence for eight years, before converting it into the Mar-a-Lago Club. His family maintains private quarters in a separate, closed-off area of the house and grounds. Trump frequently visited there during his tenure as president of the United States, referring to it as the Winter White House and his "Southern White House". After Trump became president in January 2017, Mar-a-Lago was used to host meetings for international leaders, including Japanese prime minister Shinzō Abe and Chinese president Xi Jinping. In September 2019, Mar-a-Lago became the primary residence for Donald and Melania Trump, who previously held primary residence in New York City.