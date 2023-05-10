Court finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation

The case, which alleged that Trump raped Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, has been closely followed by the public and media alike.

The jury, comprised of six men and three women, awarded $2 million to Carroll for battery and $3 million for defamation. However, they did not find Trump liable for rape. Trump had consistently dismissed Carroll's claims and referred to the allegations as "a complete con job".

The former president's legal team did not offer any defence during the two-week trial, instead relying on the hope that Carroll's case would not convince the jurors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Carroll and two other women testified that they were assaulted by Trump, who did not appear in person but via video deposition in October 2022.

The jury deliberated for over two hours before delivering unanimous verdicts. Unlike criminal cases, where proof beyond a reasonable doubt is required, civil cases demand clear and convincing evidence.

Following the verdict, Trump took to social media to criticise Carroll and the judicial process, calling the ruling "a disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."

He expressed his outrage on Truth Social, stating, "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"