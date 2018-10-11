Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

China, Russia push to ease N. Korea sanctions as Seoul mulls options

Denuclearisation China, Russia push to ease North Korea sanctions as Seoul mulls options

Pyongyang is sanctioned under multiple UN Security Council resolutions over its weapons programmes and has repeatedly called for the measures to be loosened, citing a freeze in its nuclear and missile tests.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The South's dovish President Moon Jae-in favours engagement with the North play

The South's dovish President Moon Jae-in favours engagement with the North

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File)

China and Russia have backed easing sanctions on Pyongyang "at an appropriate time", as South Korea's foreign minister said Seoul was mulling lifting its own measures, threatening cracks in global restrictions on the nuclear-armed North.

Pyongyang is sanctioned under multiple UN Security Council resolutions over its weapons programmes and has repeatedly called for the measures to be loosened, citing a freeze in its nuclear and missile tests.

At three-way talks in Moscow, vice foreign ministers from North Korea, China and Russia agreed "it is necessary to consider adjusting sanctions on the DPRK by the UN Security Council at an appropriate time", Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement late Wednesday, using the North's official name.

China is the North's main diplomatic backer and Pyongyang also has friendly relations with Russia.

In contrast the United States, which spearheaded global efforts to squeeze the North Korean economy last year, has been adamant that the sanctions remain in place until Pyongyang's "final, fully verified denuclearization".

US ally Seoul has also mooted relaxing its own unilateral measures against Pyongyang.

The South's dovish President Moon Jae-in favours engagement with the North and has dangled large investment and joint cross-border projects as incentives for steps towards denuclearisation.

South Korea suspended most trade with the North in 2010 following a North Korean torpedo attack on a South Korean warship that killed 46 sailors on board. Pyongyang has denied involvement.

"We are reviewing it with related government agencies," South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told parliament on Wednesday.

Kang later backtracked, saying she had misspoken, and her ministry said no active review was in place.

South Korea's unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon added Thursday that there has been "no detailed review" on lifting sanctions but said Seoul has taken measures for cross-border cooperation "in a flexible manner".

In response to Kang's remarks, Trump said: "They won't do it without our approval. They do nothing without our approval."

President Moon has vowed to honour the UN sanctions, but Seoul opened a joint liaison office in the North Korean border city of Kaesong last month and has promised to pursue roads and rail projects between the two countries.

South Korean media urged caution Thursday, saying relaxing sanctions now could jeopardise any chances for the North's denuclearisation.

The Korea JoongAng Daily said in an editorial it was "dumbfounded" by Kang's comments.

The conservative Chosun Ilbo newspaper added: "What brought the North to the negotiating table for denuclearisation was the unprecedented tough sanctions.

"By lifting sanctions now, is the South Korean government saying it will dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons or help it keep them?" it said.

Last month, the North's foreign minister told the United Nations there was "no way" his country would disarm first as long as sanctions remain in place.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet
2 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet
3 In Britain Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' casebullet

Related Articles

Denuclearisation Pompeo says Kim 'ready' to invite inspectors to nuclear site
Kim Jong Un Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
Mike Pompeo US Secretary heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader expected to meet 'soon' with leaders of China, Russia: Seoul
Mike Pompeo US Secretary eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip
North Korea Pyongyang says peace treaty no bargaining chip for denuclearisation
Korean Relations Two Koreas remove landmines at tense border
Moon Jae-in South Korean President's nuclear diplomacy a 'dangerous gamble': analysts
Moon Jae-in Moon seeks to break nuclear deadlock at Pyongyang summit
Korean Ties Two Koreas open joint liaison office in North

World

Lagarde said world leaders should fix global trading systems instead of tearing them down
Christine Lagarde IMF chief defends rate hikes after Trump slams 'crazy' Fed
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Bali and Java islands killing three people and rattling hotels where IMF delegates are attending a major summit
In Indonesia 3 dead, IMF summit shaken as strong quake hits Bali and Java islands
A Ronald Reagan hologram has been unveiled at the California museum dedicated to the late US president
Ronald Reagan Late president's hologram unveiled at museum dedicated to late US president
A new Singapore Airlines route connecting the city-state to New York goes into operation on October 11, 2018 becoming the longest commercial flight in the world
Marathon In The Air Now boarding: Passengers ready for world's longest flight
X
Advertisement