ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes

Gideon Nicholas Day

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere has voiced concerns over potential legal consequences for interviewing transgender individuals, specifically mentioning Nigerian personality Bob Risky following the passing of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 known as the Anti - LGBTQ+ bill by Ghana's Parliament.

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere and Nigerian transgender Bob Risky
Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere and Nigerian transgender Bob Risky

Speaking during an editorial segment on his 'Good Evening Ghana' show, Otchere brought attention to a significant question.

Recommended articles

"So if I bring Bob Risky here and I interview him, I'd go to jail for two years? Because he's transgender, I'm not supposed to, under the bill that has been passed, because interviewing transgender people that is seen by the bill as promoting the LGBTQ+."

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere
Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere Pulse Ghana

Otchere revealed his desire to interview Bob Risky, a Nigerian transgender individual, and the potential legal ramifications such an interview could bring under the new legislation. He painted a vivid scenario where law enforcement could interrupt his show, handcuff him, and take him away for promoting LGBTQ+ content.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Viewers can you imagine? one day, you are waiting for Good Evening Ghana and I'd be sitting here doing this touch screen and policemen walk into the studio and they say stop the program and they handcuff and take me away because I interviewed Bob risky. Why ?Because of the Human sexual rights and Family Values Act, of 2021. Should there be an amendment of this part, I don't know" He stated.

The recently passed bill includes provisions criminalizing LGBTQ+ advocacy and support services, imposing penalties such as fines and imprisonment. It also seeks to prohibit same-sex marriage and any public display of affection between individuals of the same sex.

Otchere's editorial sheds light on the potential impact of the legislation on freedom of the press and expression.

The international community, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has expressed deep concern over the legislation. Palmer has emphasized the potential damage to Ghana's international reputation and economy if the bill is enacted.

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, during her visit to Ghana, referred to the anti-LGBTQI+ bill as an affront to the minority group, asserting that it raises human rights concerns.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TFA sets to transform urban commuting in FCT with groundbreaking project

TFA sets to transform urban commuting in FCT with groundbreaking project

UniCal awards scholarship to 34 undergraduates with over 4.0 CGPA

UniCal awards scholarship to 34 undergraduates with over 4.0 CGPA

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Gov Abiodun praises Pastor Adeboye at 82, calls him exceptional leader

Gov Abiodun praises Pastor Adeboye at 82, calls him exceptional leader

Port Harcourt-Aba train services begins operation by end of March – FG

Port Harcourt-Aba train services begins operation by end of March – FG

Fake NYSC member arrested after sneaking into Nasarawa camp

Fake NYSC member arrested after sneaking into Nasarawa camp

Quantity surveyors ask FG to throw the borders open to crash cement prices

Quantity surveyors ask FG to throw the borders open to crash cement prices

FG turns up the heat on non-performing Discos amid worsening power supply

FG turns up the heat on non-performing Discos amid worsening power supply

Dangote leads campaign for knowledge-based economy for Nigeria

Dangote leads campaign for knowledge-based economy for Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The food supply has arrived in the coastal city of Port Sudan (image used for illustrative purpose only) [AFP]

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Parliament passes the anti-LGBTQI bill

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere and Nigerian transgender Bob Risky

Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden