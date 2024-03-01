Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes

"So if I bring Bob Risky here and I interview him, I'd go to jail for two years? Because he's transgender, I'm not supposed to, under the bill that has been passed, because interviewing transgender people that is seen by the bill as promoting the LGBTQ+."

Otchere revealed his desire to interview Bob Risky, a Nigerian transgender individual, and the potential legal ramifications such an interview could bring under the new legislation. He painted a vivid scenario where law enforcement could interrupt his show, handcuff him, and take him away for promoting LGBTQ+ content.

"Viewers can you imagine? one day, you are waiting for Good Evening Ghana and I'd be sitting here doing this touch screen and policemen walk into the studio and they say stop the program and they handcuff and take me away because I interviewed Bob risky. Why ?Because of the Human sexual rights and Family Values Act, of 2021. Should there be an amendment of this part, I don't know" He stated.

The recently passed bill includes provisions criminalizing LGBTQ+ advocacy and support services, imposing penalties such as fines and imprisonment. It also seeks to prohibit same-sex marriage and any public display of affection between individuals of the same sex.

Otchere's editorial sheds light on the potential impact of the legislation on freedom of the press and expression.

The international community, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has expressed deep concern over the legislation. Palmer has emphasized the potential damage to Ghana's international reputation and economy if the bill is enacted.