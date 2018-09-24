Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

500,000 children face 'immediate danger' in Libya capital: UN

Libyan Conflict 500,000 children face 'immediate danger' in Tripoli : UN

Clashes that broke out between rival militias in late August had killed at least 115 people and wounded nearly 400 by Saturday night, according to Libya's health ministry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A fighter mans his weapon during renewed clashes in southern Tripoli on September 22, 2018 play

A fighter mans his weapon during renewed clashes in southern Tripoli on September 22, 2018

(AFP)

Half a million children are in "immediate danger" in Libya's capital Tripoli due to fighting, the United Nations children's fund UNICEF said on Monday.

Clashes that broke out between rival militias in late August had killed at least 115 people and wounded nearly 400 by Saturday night, according to Libya's health ministry.

UNICEF said Monday that "over 1,200 families have been displaced in the past 48 hours alone as clashes intensified in southern Tripoli".

That brings the total number of people displaced by the recent fighting to over 25,000, half of whom are children, UNICEF said.

"More children are reportedly being recruited to fight, putting them in immediate danger. At least one child was killed as a result," said Geert Cappelaere, the UN agency's Middle East and North Africa director.

UNICEF also said schools are increasingly being used to shelter displaced families, which is likely to delay the start of the academic year beyond October 3.

It said residents are facing food, power and water shortages, adding that the clashes have exacerbated the plight of migrants.

"Hundreds of detained refugees and migrants, including children, were forced to move because of violence. Others are stranded in centres in dire conditions", Cappelaere said.

Despite a UN-brokered ceasefire on September 4, fighting broke out again last week in southern districts of the capital.

The clashes have pitted armed groups from Tarhuna and Misrata against Tripoli militias nominally controlled by Libya's UN-backed unity government.

The Libyan capital has been at the centre of a battle for influence between armed groups since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was ousted in a NATO-backed 2011 uprising.

The country's unity government has struggled to exert its control in the face of a multitude of militias and a rival administration based in eastern Libya.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes againbullet
2 Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonnybullet
3 Buhari Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy...bullet

Related Articles

Salman Abedi Manchester bomber evacuated from Libya in 2014: Report
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
Putin Russia pledges to help negotiate an end to Libya crisis
Osinbajo State Police, grazing reserves… All VP said at security summit
Human Trafficking Libyan forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers - UN report
Mosque Attack ICC unveils second arrest warrant for Benghazi commander
US-North Korea Summit Nukes and normalisation: What's on the table in Singapore
Buhari President blames dead Gaddafi for herdsmen/farmers crisis
Libya Oil hits approximately $67 on country's pipeline blast
ICRC Number of civil conflicts doubles since 2001

World

Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 others from Swiss ship Nigeria
In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss ship
The case follows an EU investigation last year that found Britain turned a blind eye to the use of fake invoices and customs claims by Chinese textiles importers
Customs Duties Loss EU gives Britain two months to pay 2.7 bn euros over China fraud
Britain's shadow chancellor John McDonnell outlined Labour Party plans to renationalise water, rail, energy and mail services within five years addresses delegates
Labour Party UK main opposition calls for worker ownership, nationalisations
A series of reforms by President Emmanuel Macron aimed at redynamising the French economy have yet to translate into stronger growth
In France Government unveils major tax cuts as growth flags
X
Advertisement