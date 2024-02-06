ADVERTISEMENT
10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news

Evans Annang

The Buckingham Palace, on February 5, announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with a cancer.

Members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018.Anwar Hussein/WireImage
The type of cancer has not been revealed - it is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King began "regular treatments" on Monday and will postpone public duties during it, the Palace said.

The British Royal Family has always been a subject of global fascination. Their lives, steeped in tradition and public duty, often intersect with moments of personal triumph and tragedy, capturing the world's attention.

Here are ten significant happenings within the Royal Family that took over world news:

1. The Queen's Diamond Jubilee (2012)

Celebrating 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the Diamond Jubilee was a testament to her enduring presence and the respect she commands worldwide. The event was marked by widespread celebrations across the Commonwealth, reflecting her impact on a global scale.

2. The Marriage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton (2011)

The fairytale wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton was a global spectacle, drawing millions of viewers worldwide. It signified a new era for the British monarchy, introducing a modern royal couple to the world.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III has cancer. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding (2018)

The union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke several royal conventions, symbolizing a more inclusive and diverse monarchy. Their wedding was celebrated around the globe and marked by its modern approach to royal traditions.

4. The Birth of Prince George (2013)

The birth of Prince George, the future heir to the British throne, was a moment of national celebration. It marked the continuation of the Windsor lineage and was a joyous occasion for royal enthusiasts everywhere.

5. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stepping Back (2020)

In a move that shocked the world, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to step back from royal duties. This decision sparked global conversations about media pressure, mental health, and the role of the monarchy in modern society.

6. The Death of Prince Philip (2021)

Prince Philip's passing marked the end of an era. His life, dedicated to public service and supporting the Queen, was commemorated worldwide, reflecting on his contributions to the UK and the Commonwealth.

King Charles and Prince William at a coronation rehearsal.Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images/Handout via REUTERS
7. Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee (2022)

Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. This historic milestone highlighted her unparalleled role in British history and her influence on the world stage.

8. Interviews and Public Statements

Revealing interviews and public statements by royal family members have often made headlines, offering insight into the personal lives and challenges they face. Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey unveiled struggles within the royal family, sparking worldwide discussion.

9. Charitable Works and Global Initiatives

The Royal Family's involvement in charitable works and global initiatives has had a significant impact, from environmental conservation efforts to mental health advocacy. These activities have highlighted their commitment to public service and global betterment.

10. Changes in the Line of Succession

Adjustments and updates to the line of succession, such as the birth of new heirs or changes in royal protocols, continually intrigue and captivate those following the monarchy, signaling shifts within the traditional structures of the Royal Family.

