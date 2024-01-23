A recent index by Global Firepower's shows the military strength of some countries globally. The index ranks 145 nations' militaries, weighing various factors like the volume of sophistication of its equipment, finances, geography, and resources.

In an earlier report on military ranking in Africa, we noted that while the GFP can give us a good idea of the African countries with the strongest military power, it's key to know that a country's military scene can be shaped by alliances, diplomatic ties, and tech advancements.

According to the index, Egypt is ranked the most powerful military force in Africa and 15th globally. Algeria and South Africa follow closely in second and third positions, securing the 26th and 33rd positions globally.

Below are the 10 African countries with the strongest military power in 2024: