ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

10 African countries with the poorest mental state

Chinedu Okafor

Mental health in Africa is a complex issue impacted by a variety of social, economic, and cultural factors. While mental health awareness and access to treatments have improved in certain areas, serious difficulties still exist across the continent. While Africa boasts relatively high levels of mental wellness, there are still some countries on the continent which on average has poor mental wellbeing.

10 African countries with the poorest mental state
10 African countries with the poorest mental state
  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 African countries with the poorest mental state
  • This list is courtesy of Sapien Labs.
  • South Africa ranks number 1 on this list.

Recommended articles

According to the fourth annual Mental State of the World Report by Sapien Labs, titled “A Perspective on Internet-Enabled Populations,” which was published in March 2024, Mental well-being globally in 2023 remained at its post-pandemic low with no sign of getting back to its pre-pandemic levels.

The survey conducted by Sapien Labs revealed that Those over 65 showed stable mental wellness during the COVID-19 epidemic, whereas younger generations, especially those under 35, had the sharpest decreases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another interesting finding from the research showed that African and Latin American countries topped the list while countries from Europe ranked the lowest. This proved that wealth does not necessarily equate to better mental well-being.

It is important to note that the research is based on an online anonymous survey called the MHQ assessment, "a comprehensive online survey of cognitive and emotional capabilities that provides an overall mental wellbeing metric." This denotes that the respondents represent the data of those who are digitally savvy, and not necessarily the entire population of the world.

As a result, using data from 27,969 respondents, Sapien Labs discovered that the younger a generation of today's 18–24-year-olds was when they received their first smartphone, the worse their adult mental health outcomes would be.

Additionally, the survey found that those who consume ultra-processed foods are more likely to have poorer mental wellbeing. This data set cuts across all ages.

“A third factor discussed in our report last year is diminished family bonds. For example, across a sample of 407,959 respondents, we found that 10% of 18-24-year-olds did not get along with any of their family and preferred not to see them compared to only 3% of the oldest generation. At the same time, the risk of mental health challenges in adulthood is four times lower if you have close family relationships,” the report reads

ADVERTISEMENT

With that said here are the 10 African countries with the poorest mental state. The

See also: 10 happiest countries in Africa according to the ‘Mental State of the World’ report

Rank Country Average MHQ
1. South Africa 50
2. Egypt 55
3. Algeria 64
4. Sudan 64
5. Morocco 64
6. Angola 64
7. Tunisia 67
8. Cameroon 67
9. Cote d'Ivoire 69
10. Mozambique 70

Methodology

For the 2023 rankings, Sapien Labs gathered data from over 500,000 respondents in 13 languages across 71 nations and 9 regions. The MHQ assessment, a comprehensive online survey of cognitive and emotional capabilities, was used to collect data.

ADVERTISEMENT

It provides an overall mental well-being metric (the MHQ score) as well as multiple-dimensional views related to coping with life's stresses and functioning productively.

According to the report, “six-dimensional scores of Mood & Outlook, Social Self, Drive & Motivation, Adaptability & Resilience, Cognition, and Mind-Body Connection are also computed using subsets of the 47 assessed items to provide a more granular view. The scores are reported on a scale that is divided into positive and negative components.

The positive range of the scale represents the spectrum of normal functioning and is a 200-point scale calibrated to a mean of 100 based on pre-pandemic responses in 2019, similar to the IQ scale. The negative range of the scale represents mental well-being scores associated with a negative impact on the ability to function and is associated with clinical-level risks and challenges.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mob accuses man of forcing crocodile to kill woman

Mob accuses man of forcing crocodile to kill woman

5 things government has banned already this year

5 things government has banned already this year

MURIC commends House of Reps for widows and widowers leave bill

MURIC commends House of Reps for widows and widowers leave bill

President Tinubu calls for restraint in legislature for efficiency

President Tinubu calls for restraint in legislature for efficiency

Australia implements stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students, others

Australia implements stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students, others

Don't collect tax from vegetable sellers, go for big business owners - Nwifuru

Don't collect tax from vegetable sellers, go for big business owners - Nwifuru

Idris says Tinubu's renewed hope agenda is yielding great results in Nigeria

Idris says Tinubu's renewed hope agenda is yielding great results in Nigeria

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

UN boosts first lady Remi Tinubu's pet project to help Nigerians

UN boosts first lady Remi Tinubu's pet project to help Nigerians

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Drama on board a Latam plane [NZ Herald]

Flight attendant accidentally presses button that almost crashes plane

The incident happened in Poland [PAP]

4-year-old girl falls into a pot of hot soup

Russian President Vladimir Putin [Channels TV]

Putin re-elected for another 6-year term, promises to make Russia stronger

Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO