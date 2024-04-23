Breaking news:
Coalition backs Tinubu's policies, security interventions, other reforms

Segun Adeyemi

Since he assumed office, President Bola Tinubu has been heavily critiqued for removing the fuel subsidy and floating the naira currency.

Bola Tinubu [Getty Images]

The Progressive Northern Youth Forum (PNYF) articulated this endorsement in a statement issued at the conclusion of a two-day conference in Abuja to discuss the nation’s current state.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, April 23, the national president of PNYF, Hon. Isah Usman Jabbi, highlighted the positive impact of President Tinubu’s economic strategies, emphasising their role in stimulating growth, generating employment opportunities and attracting investments, particularly aligned with the developmental aspirations of the Northern region.

Furthermore, the communique emphasised President Tinubu’s proactive measures in addressing security challenges prevailing across the Northern states, reflecting a commitment to safeguarding the populace’s well-being.

“President Tinubu’s signing of the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Act, 2024 to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by improving the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF).

“This singular development will the youth of the 19 Northern States to bridge the education gap, allowing them to get the education that will translate into the economic empowerment that will help the region to beat poverty.

“President Tinubu recognises the potential of our youth. His initiatives, such as vocational training programs, scholarships, and youth empowerment schemes, empower young Northerners to contribute meaningfully to society.”

The youths vowed to mobilise other youths across the North to rally behind President Tinubu’s leadership to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

