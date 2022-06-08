For Nigerian politicians, nicknames are a way to connect with their supporters and grow their base. As preparations for the 2023 elections heat up, the presidential candidates have been christened by their support base and more politicians are earning new nicknames.
From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants
Nicknames are the fond ways with which people express fondness. Similarly, nicknames can be a means of mockery and expression of dislike.
Here are some of the nicknames of Nigeria's presidential aspirants.
- YEMI OSIBANJO (STAR BOY)
Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo the presidential aspirant for the All Progressive Congress is called Star Boy across social media. The origin of the name can be traced to his description as the shining star in Buhari's government.
However, what popularize the name was Yemi Osibanjo's use of perfectly captured and delicately edited pictures and graphics on social media. This earn him the nickname Star boy which was used to describe his penchant for looking picture perfect on social media.
- ATIKU ABUBAKAR (ATIKULATE)
Former Vice President and People's Democratic Party presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar is fondly called Atikulate by his supporters. There's no exciting or satirical backstory to his nickname as it's simply derived from his name Atiku.
- PETER OBI (OBIDIENT)F
Former Anambra state governor and savvy businessman Peter Obi is fondly called Obidient by his support base who have also adopted the name as the tag for his growing movement.
Obidient is derived from Peter Obi's first name. Peter Obi's Obidient Movement is hoping to cause a major upset at the 2023 pools and they are on a mission to spread his nickname to all corners of the country.
- YAHAYA BELLO (WHITE LION)
Governor of Kogi state and presidential aspirant under the auspices of the APC calls himself the White Lion. His biography is also called The White Lion and there are even rumors of a possible movie of the same name.
The nickname is likely derived from Yahaya Bello's belief that he's a rare breed of politician who stands out gracefully from the rest.
- BOLA AHMAD TINUBU (JAGABAN, CITY BOY)
The generalissimo of Lagos politics and the National Leader of the APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fondly called Jagaban by his admirers. The tag carries with it the might reach, and influence Tinubu is known to wield over the politics of southwest Nigeria.
More recently, Jagaban has come to be known as City Boy after the tweet by Brymo where he referred to Tinubu as a City Boy went viral. Jagaban AKA City Boy is undoubtedly a big wig in Nigerian politics and his eyes will be firmly set on 2023.
