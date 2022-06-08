From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants

Here are some of the nicknames of Nigeria's presidential aspirants.

YEMI OSIBANJO (STAR BOY)

Pulse Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo the presidential aspirant for the All Progressive Congress is called Star Boy across social media. The origin of the name can be traced to his description as the shining star in Buhari's government.

However, what popularize the name was Yemi Osibanjo's use of perfectly captured and delicately edited pictures and graphics on social media. This earn him the nickname Star boy which was used to describe his penchant for looking picture perfect on social media.

ATIKU ABUBAKAR (ATIKULATE)

Pulse Nigeria

Former Vice President and People's Democratic Party presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar is fondly called Atikulate by his supporters. There's no exciting or satirical backstory to his nickname as it's simply derived from his name Atiku.

PETER OBI (OBIDIENT)F

Pulse Nigeria

Former Anambra state governor and savvy businessman Peter Obi is fondly called Obidient by his support base who have also adopted the name as the tag for his growing movement.

Obidient is derived from Peter Obi's first name. Peter Obi's Obidient Movement is hoping to cause a major upset at the 2023 pools and they are on a mission to spread his nickname to all corners of the country.

YAHAYA BELLO (WHITE LION)

Pulse Nigeria

Governor of Kogi state and presidential aspirant under the auspices of the APC calls himself the White Lion. His biography is also called The White Lion and there are even rumors of a possible movie of the same name.

The nickname is likely derived from Yahaya Bello's belief that he's a rare breed of politician who stands out gracefully from the rest.

BOLA AHMAD TINUBU (JAGABAN, CITY BOY)

Pulse Nigeria

The generalissimo of Lagos politics and the National Leader of the APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fondly called Jagaban by his admirers. The tag carries with it the might reach, and influence Tinubu is known to wield over the politics of southwest Nigeria.