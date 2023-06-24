Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League

As one of the world's leading beer brands and a long-standing partner of the English Premier League, Budweiser recognises the immense influence and fervour that Nigerian football fans bring to the game. With their unwavering support and enthusiastic engagement, Nigerian fans have become integral to the Premier League's global fan community.

The event held at a vibrant venue in Lagos – La Madison Place in Lekki brought together football enthusiasts, celebrities, influencers, and Budweiser representatives, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The evening was filled with excitement, entertainment, and an electric atmosphere reflecting Nigerian football supporters' indomitable spirit.

Throughout the event, Budweiser showcased its commitment to the football-loving community in Nigeria. The brand unveiled a specially curated exhibition celebrating iconic assets from the English Premier League, such as the Trophy, the match viewing experience and showcasing the unique bond between Nigerian fans and their favourite English teams.

Speaking at the event, Olajumoke Okikiolu, Budweiser Marketing Manager, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Nigerian football fans have consistently demonstrated their passion, knowledge, and love for the English Premier League. We are delighted to celebrate their unwavering support and dedication through this grand event. Budweiser has always been committed to connecting fans with unforgettable experiences, and tonight, we have truly witnessed the power of football to unite communities."

The celebration was further amplified by live performances from renowned Nigerian artists, thrilling football trivia contests, and opportunities to win exclusive merchandise and signed memorabilia from Budweiser.

As part of Budweiser's ongoing commitment to social responsibility, the event also featured responsible drinking initiatives such as food pairing and ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees. We achieved this by making enough of water available and promoting frequent hydration. We also regulated the number of drinks that people could consume.

Budweiser would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all Nigerian football fans for their passion, loyalty, and unwavering support. Their dedication is a testament to the timeless bond between football and the shared experience of coming together as a community.

Pulse Nigeria

For more information on Budweiser and its association with the English Premier League, please visit www.budweiser.com.ng

