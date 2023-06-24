ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  sports

Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBudweiser

Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League

Recommended articles

As one of the world's leading beer brands and a long-standing partner of the English Premier League, Budweiser recognises the immense influence and fervour that Nigerian football fans bring to the game. With their unwavering support and enthusiastic engagement, Nigerian fans have become integral to the Premier League's global fan community.

The event held at a vibrant venue in Lagos – La Madison Place in Lekki brought together football enthusiasts, celebrities, influencers, and Budweiser representatives, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The evening was filled with excitement, entertainment, and an electric atmosphere reflecting Nigerian football supporters' indomitable spirit.

Throughout the event, Budweiser showcased its commitment to the football-loving community in Nigeria. The brand unveiled a specially curated exhibition celebrating iconic assets from the English Premier League, such as the Trophy, the match viewing experience and showcasing the unique bond between Nigerian fans and their favourite English teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Olajumoke Okikiolu, Budweiser Marketing Manager, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Nigerian football fans have consistently demonstrated their passion, knowledge, and love for the English Premier League. We are delighted to celebrate their unwavering support and dedication through this grand event. Budweiser has always been committed to connecting fans with unforgettable experiences, and tonight, we have truly witnessed the power of football to unite communities."

The celebration was further amplified by live performances from renowned Nigerian artists, thrilling football trivia contests, and opportunities to win exclusive merchandise and signed memorabilia from Budweiser.

As part of Budweiser's ongoing commitment to social responsibility, the event also featured responsible drinking initiatives such as food pairing and ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees. We achieved this by making enough of water available and promoting frequent hydration. We also regulated the number of drinks that people could consume.

Budweiser would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all Nigerian football fans for their passion, loyalty, and unwavering support. Their dedication is a testament to the timeless bond between football and the shared experience of coming together as a community.

Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League Pulse Nigeria
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League Pulse Nigeria
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League Pulse Nigeria
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League Pulse Nigeria
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League
Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League Pulse Nigeria

For more information on Budweiser and its association with the English Premier League, please visit www.budweiser.com.ng

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBudweiser

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu postpones return to Nigeria from France, off to London on private visit

Tinubu postpones return to Nigeria from France, off to London on private visit

Customs says fuel smuggling has reduced since subsidy removal

Customs says fuel smuggling has reduced since subsidy removal

Emefiele left Nigeria with rotten financial system - Tinubu

Emefiele left Nigeria with rotten financial system - Tinubu

Invest in your home state to earn respect, Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in Lagos

Invest in your home state to earn respect, Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in Lagos

How national duties saved me from joining ill-fated Titanic expedition - Nwoko

How national duties saved me from joining ill-fated Titanic expedition - Nwoko

Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League

Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League

South Africa seeks collaboration with Nigeria on infrastructure development

South Africa seeks collaboration with Nigeria on infrastructure development

Lecturer appeals to FG to make Student Loan repayment flexible

Lecturer appeals to FG to make Student Loan repayment flexible

NAFDAC seals pharmaceutical company over alleged breaches

NAFDAC seals pharmaceutical company over alleged breaches

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

Comprehensive guide to playing and winning Aviator Game by Spribe

Comprehensive guide to playing and winning Aviator Game by Spribe

What are the odds for Nigeria to win AFCON

What are the odds for Nigeria to win AFCON

Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League

Budweiser hosts grand celebration in Lagos to honour Nigerian fans following the Premier League