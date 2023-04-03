Betano promo code 2023: BETMAX - 100% Welcome Bonus

Latest Betano Promo Code Offers

Betano Betting Offers Bonus details Betano Promo Code Sports betting offer A 100% welcome bonus BETMAX Casino offer A 100% welcome casino bonus + free spins BETMAX Live betting and Streaming service Watch live tournaments on any sports event BETMAX

How to use the betano promo code 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Betano promo code can be used during the registration process to activate the welcome bonus associated with the promo code.

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to register on betano using the Betano promo code 2023:

Visit the official website of Betano Search for the registration option and tap on the register button Enter your details in the fields provided including your Betano bonus code BETMAX Tap on submit button Follow the instruction that pops up on the screen to complete your registration Login to your new Betano account and fund the account ( you can start with the least amount indicated on the deposit page) Claim your welcome bonus

Pulse Nigeria

Winning or losing with the betano promo code 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

After utilising the Betano promo code during sign up, new users will indeed be rewarded with an outstanding welcome bonus. The outcome of how they wagered the bonus can be in the form of either winning or losing their bets. However, if losing occurs then the player will be compensated either in the form of free bets or cashback depending on the offer running at that time.

Betano bonus code betting offers

As a new user on betano, you will be offered 2 welcome bonuses to choose from. As mentioned in the table above, betano is a betting site that offers new users the following:

Sports betting offer

Casino betting offer

Cash out offer

Sports betting offer

ADVERTISEMENT

New users are awarded a 100% welcome bonus that matches their first-time deposits on betano. However, when a new user utilises the betano promo code during the registration process, the welcome bonus is boosted. Interestingly, there are more than 30 sports events available on the betting site plus big odds attached to them in their betting markets. This sports event includes soccer, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, futsal, rugby, golf, formula 1, and many more.

The betting market options on betano include Home win, Draw, Away Win, Handicap, Over/Under, Winner, Double Chance, and many more.

Pulse Nigeria

The welcome bonus can be used to place bets on any sports event. However, there are terms and conditions attached to this bonus that must be met, especially in terms of withdrawing the winnings from the bonus.

Note that the welcome bonus can be used specifically for placing bets on any sports event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, bettors have the privilege of building their bets or placing multi bets on different selections on just one betslip.

Casino betting offers

For casino lovers who use the Betano promo code during the sign up process, they can also get an increased casino welcome bonus plus free spins on specific slots. With this welcome bonus, they can use it to wager on more than the 500 slot games present on the betting site.

The casino section on betano has a vast expanse of interesting slot games. Each of these slot games has different themes and specific ways to play them.

You will find conventional casino styled games including Shining dice, and dice and roll on the betano. There are also sections for class casino games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, bettors have access to the live casino section, especially for casino enthusiasts who would love to play card games and table games in real time. This allows players to meet with other dealers and wager on different stakes. The live games on betano include Mega Ball, Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, and Monopoly.

Pulse Nigeria

Live betting and Live streaming service

By default, Betano has a great market option for in-play betting. Here, punters are allowed to view and place bets on tons of in-play sports events. They can also monitor their match in real time as the live odds will be indicated to reflect the action of the ongoing match.

Note that, on live betting options, the odds attached to the live sports events are always increased compared to the odds indicated before the sports event commenced. Betano also offers bettors a visualizer to enable them to get a play-by-play review of selected sports events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The live streaming service is one of the best key features that are available on the Betano website. As long as you are logged into your betano account, you have access to view and watch several ongoing sports events on the betting site.

Betano offers for existing customers

Betano also offers their existing customers some promotions. Let's go through some of them.

SuperOdds

This promotional offer implies that there is no commission charged to the bettors while the odds attached to the bets they place are increased. Note that this bonus is valid for the full-time result options in basketball, football, and ice hockey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missions

This type of bonus offer is a set of challenges put in place by the operators of this betting site for users. It works by stimulating them to wager on selected events while attaching an instant prize without depending on the outcome of the ongoing game.

Pulse Nigeria

FullBet

This type of promotional offer is for loyal customers on betano who have won challenges such as missions on the betting site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from those mentioned above, in Nigeria, here are the other potential promotions attached to the BETMAX promo code that will be available for punters on Betano:

Bet builder

Accumulator bonus

Loyalty offers

Free spins

It is also very important to check for the validity of each promotion on the betting site to know if it is still available for use. Thankfully, betano is known to always give out regular promotions to its loyal customers as a show of appreciation to them.

Betano Payment Methods

Without a doubt Betano wields secure and fast payment providers for their bettors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betano deposit options

Betano is a popular bookmaker, hence it has a wide range of deposit options available on the betting site.

Here are the deposit options that punters can utilize on betano:

Debit cards such as Visa cards and MasterCard

Credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard

Cash Operations such as Fastpay, Cashterminal, Easypay

E-wallets such as Apple Pay, ePay, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard

Bank transfers such as Eurobank BG ( Postbank), UBB, DSK, Unicredit Bullbank, and more.

Ensure that you initiate the deposit process via the betano betting site or its app. Also, note that if your bank name does not match that on your betano account, your transaction might experience a huge delay or perhaps be cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are experiencing any issues as regards transactions made on betano, we recommend that you reach out to the customer support team which you will be responded to in no time at all.

Pulse Nigeria

Betano withdrawal options

The withdrawal options available for punters on the betano betting site are:

Credit and debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard

Cash operations including Easypay and Fastpay

eWallets including ePay, Skrill, Paysafecard, and Neteller

Bank transfers via Unicredit Bullbank, DSK, UBB, and Postbank

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the policy of the betting site before making a withdrawal all players on the betting site must:

Ensure that their withdrawal is completed only via the payment method issued in their name

Ensure that the withdrawal method matches the deposit method from where the winnings took place

Betano promo code FAQs

Is it safe to use the BETMAX promo code in Nigeria?

Without a doubt, it is safe for bettors to use the BETMAX bonus code in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it compulsory to use a sign up bonus code on Betano?

No, it is not mandatory to use a betano promotion code. However, there is an advantage attached to using the promo code during the sign up process. Read this article for more details.

What are the qualifying requirements for claiming a bonus code on Betano?

To be eligible for claiming the bonus code, you are required to meet a rollover requirement of at least 20 times for 14 days.

What does the Betano promo code Nigeria mean?

ADVERTISEMENT

The promo code for Betano means that new users who use the code will be rewarded with a generous welcome bonus that can be used either for sports betting or playing slots in the casino section.

Can I use the promo code to claim a casino welcome bonus?

Yes, using the casino welcome bonus is one of the bonus options offered to new users, especially those who registered with the bonus code.

Final say on Betano Promo Code Offers

Betano is that betting site most Nigerian bettors would love to wager on. It has a massive sportsbook section, a variety of slots, table games, online casinos, live casino games, and more. In addition, there are lots of betting markets attached to each of the sports events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, there is a Betano promo code for 2023, which is BETMAX. In other words, new users who enter this promo code will be instantly rewarded with a welcome bonus as soon as they find their betano accounts.

---