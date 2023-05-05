Arsenal have potential to be title contenders for years to come

The Gunners have been languishing further down the table for years, with often securing a top-four finish being seen as the main goal. However, with manager Mikel Arteta at the helm, the North London outfit can now be serious contenders for the trophy for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal Determined To End Title Wait

From a side that finished down in fifth place in the table last season, Arsenal have come on leaps and bounds under Arteta this term. The Gunners hierarchy looked to have done the right thing in keeping Arteta in the dugout and Arsenal have since emerged as 3/1 contenders with sports bet Zambia this year to win a first Premier League title since 2004. The men in red have capitalised on the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea having disappointing seasons and the Gunners are now challenging reigning champions, Manchester City, for the title.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">💬 "You have to deliver in the right moment, the right performance and it has to be perfect because that’s what these last levels demand. It’s absolute perfection in every single ball."<br><br>It's a big one tomorrow, Gooners 👊</p>— Arsenal (@Arsenal) <a href="https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1650840583097708545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 25, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The introduction of the striker Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko over the summer transfer window certainly gave the squad a lift after the disappointing end to last season. Arsenal fell away over the final weeks to finish fifth and bringing two players in Jesus and Zinchenko from Man City brought some title-winning experience to the squad in North London. The Gunners have put themselves in a position to end their almost 20-year wait for the English crown this season and signs are also looking promising going forward.

Foundations At The Emirates For Sustained Success

With Arteta earning plenty of plaudits for his development as a manager and with a squad brimming with talent, there are signs Arsenal can be serious title contenders for years to come. For the years the club struggled to get themselves in the mix for the title, questions were often asked about the team's defence. Seemingly happy to spend vast sums on attacking players, the backline was often found wanting. However, investment in defenders Ben White and Gabriel Magalhães has significantly strengthened the backline for the Gunners. The arrival of White and Gabriel, along with the influence of Zinchenko has seen Arsenal put in defensive displays reminiscent of the successful Gunners’ teams of old.

Arsenal also have a bit more steel about them in the middle of the park that was perhaps lacking in past seasons. Ghana international Thomas Partey has become a valuable member of the squad, while Italy midfielder Jorginho was also a good addition in the January transfer window. Vice-captain Granit Xhaka has been at Arsenal since 2016 but the Swiss star has arguably enjoyed his best season with the Premier League side this term.

The future is certainly looking bright at Arsenal and even if they don’t claim the title this term, the club appears ready to do big things in the future.

