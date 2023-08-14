This article entails all you need to know about the 1xbet promo code - CASHMAX - and how to use it in 2023.

Latest 1xbet promo code offers

1xbet Betting Offer

Bonus details

1xbet Promo Code

Sports betting offer

Get 300% welcome bonus up to 145,600 NGN

Casino Welcome offer

Welcome package up to 700000 NGN + 150 Free Spins

Acca bets offer

Increased bonus on winnings

As a new user on 1xbet, here are the top betting offers that are made available to you, especially when you use the precise 1xbet promo code.

How to use the 1xbet promo code Nigeria

As a new user, while signing up on 1xbet, it is best to enter a promo code as it will enable you to get more bonus rewards.

Here are well-detailed steps on how to register with the 1xbet promo code Nigeria:

Visit the registration page on 1xbet and sign up Enter the 1xbet promo code 2023 CASHMAX in the field required for promo code Enter the rest of your valid details in the appropriate fields Click on your profile to make your account eligible to receive bonus offers Deposit to receive your 300% welcome bonus

Winning example using the promo code for 1xbet

When you make a deposit of 1000 NGN on 1xbet, especially when you enter a CASHMAX promo code during sign-up, you will be given 300,000 NGN as a welcome bonus offer which can be used to place bets on any sports events on the betting sites. The wagering requirements attached to using and withdrawing these bonus funds are:

Placing bets on a selection of events not less than 3 odds

The bonus accumulation scale must be full before you can request a withdrawal

If your selected events are won, they will instantly be credited to your bonus account.

Losing example using the promo code for 1xbet

If you happen to experience a lost outcome on any of the events on your bet slip you will end up losing your bonus funds. And remember that all your bonus funds must be wagered a specific number of times before you can place a withdrawal request.

1xbet promo code betting offers

As you know from the table, the bookmaker has a lot to offer to its first-time customers.

Sports betting offer

The 300% welcome bonus is one of the sports betting offers given to new users on 1xbet. Here, bettors have access to a wide range of sports events ranging from football to futsal, as well as great betting market options such as Home Win, Away Win, Winner, Handicap, Over/Under, Double Chance, and more.

The welcome bonus can only be used to place bets on any sports event. It cannot be used for playing casino games.

Casino betting offer

The casino welcome bonus is for new users who love playing casino games. Apart from the casino welcome bonus, as a new user on 1xbet, you are also entitled to 150 free spins. However, to activate this welcome bonus, you are required to first make a deposit.

Here are the wagering requirements attached to this casino betting offers:

You must have completed a registration on your 1xbet account and verified your phone number

You must enable taking part in bonus offer notifications to enjoy new promotions on the betting site

You must wager the total welcome bonus at least 35 times within 7 days of signing up on 1xbet or else it expires

You cannot use this bonus while utilizing another bonus on 1xbet

The specific slots that are attached to the free spins include the Books of Gold: Classics ( for the first spin), Legend of Cleopatra ( for the second spin), Solar Queen ( for the third spin), and Imperial Fruits ( for the fourth spin).

Acca bonus

This promotional offer is for all users on 1xbet Nigeria, it is a form of cashback for users who have lost one single option from a multi-bet. For instance, it is possible to lose one outcome out of 5 events that you have chosen and to avoid total loss for its users, the operators of this betting site have provided this acca bonus specifically for users.

To be eligible for this type of bonus, you must select events with odds of 1.6 or more. Note that, when calculating the amount attached to the cashback awarded to a user, it is dependent on the odds. Also, the promotional bonus is only valid for 30 days and is available for all users who have completed their verifications.

Winning example of using the 1xbet promo code 2023

If you deposit 500 NGN, you will be instantly rewarded with a 500 NGN welcome bonus offer especially if you have utilized the 1xbet promo code during the signup process, which can be used to place bets on any sports events. If all the outcomes on your bet slip are successful, then your winnings will be credited to your bonus account.

However, take note that there are wagering requirements attached to this welcome bonus.

Losing example of using the 1xbet promo code 2023

If you place bets on any sports events using the 1xbet welcome bonus, and just one of the games ends up as a loss, you will lose the entire bonus.

1xbet offer for existing customers

By default, 1xbet often gives its existing users regular promotions as a form of appreciation for being their loyal customers. Little wonder it is a popular betting site in Nigeria.

The 1xbet offer for existing customers which involves free bets includes Accumulator of the Day, Birthday bonus, and Lucky Friday promo. Among these lots there are several others such as the daily 1x bet bonus, losing bet bonus, the bet slip battle, and more. However, these promotions are subject to change by the operators. We also recommend that you check the promotional page on the 1xbet website regularly to be aware of new promotional offers.

Accumulator of the Day

This bonus is to help increase the odds attached to your bets, especially if your type of bet is the combo bet.

Lucky Friday Promo

When you deposit more than 500 NGN on 1xbet, you will be rewarded with a bonus reward. This type of cashback bonus can reward users with up to 15% worth of free money in your 1xbet account.

Birthday bonus

1xbet users on their birthdays get rewarded with a type of special bonus code that can be used as a free bet on any sporting event.

Payment Methods Available on 1xbet

1xbet has reliable and secure payment options that make transactions exceptionally smooth for its customers. Interestingly, this betting site accepts currencies such as EUR, AUD, USD, GBP, and CAD.

In this section, we will take a look at the payment option available on 1xbet.

Deposit options

The deposit options available on 1xbet are

Cryptocurrencies such as Tron, Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, and more

Credit and debit cards such as MasterCard and Vervecard

Online banking

Bank transfer

E-wallets such as EcoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, and more

Opay

The minimum amount that is allowed on 1xbet Nigeria is 100 NGN while the maximum amount is unlimited. In other words, you can fund your 1xbet account as much as you desire.

Withdrawal options

The withdrawal options on 1xbet include Opay and direct bank transfers. Note that there is no limit to the number of withdrawals made on the betting site. This means you can withdraw your winnings as much as possible without any limits.

Furthermore, you can also withdraw your bonus funds. However, note that the following requirements must be met before you can do so:

You must have a 1xbet account

You must make your first deposit as soon as you sign up on 1xbet

You must meet up with the wagering requirements before placing a withdrawal bid. In other words, you must wager the welcome bonus at least 5 times on events of not less than 1.4 odds

1xbet promo code FAQs

What is the 1xbet promo code for Nigeria?

The 1xbet promo code for Nigeria is CASHMAX and all new customers can take advantage of the bonus associated with this promo code.

Will I be offered a welcome bonus for using the promo code?

Yes, you will be rewarded with a huge welcome bonus for using the 1xbet promo code.

Is the 1xbet mobile app available for iOS devices?

Yes, there is a 1xbet app available for iOS devices of version 12.0 and more.

Is the 1xbet app reliable to wager on?

Yes, the 1xbet mobile app is legit to place bets on. The betting site is approved by appropriate bodies and has also ensured the security of its player's data by using recent security measures and technology.

Final say on 1xbet bonus promo offers

In all, 1xbet is an explicit betting site that is notable for the excellent gaming service that it offers its old and new users ranging from the welcome bonuses for new users to its impeccable features on both its mobile version and its mobile app.

The 1xbet promo code makes betting even more fun as it not only boosts users' welcome bonuses but also increases their chances of winning their wager. Hence, we recommend 1xbet for Nigerian punters who are etching for a betting site with a pleasant gaming experience.

