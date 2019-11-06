Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has visited Balogun market a day after a section of the popular market was razed by fire on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The Balogun market fire incident started in the early hours of Tuesday, November, 2019. [Pulse]

During his visit to the scene on Wednesday, November 6, Sanwo-Olu said there is a master plan on ground already to regenerate the Lagos Island.

"We also have abandoned skyscraper buildings like the Great Nigeria House, Financial House is there, and a lot of them.

"We have done audit of all of these buildings. And we need to have conversation with the owners of these buildings on how we can put the buildings to better use," the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also called on families on the Lagos Island to support the state government's plan to regenerate the city in order to attract investments.