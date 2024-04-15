ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Segun Adeyemi

Nigerians took to social media to slam Pastor Enenche for his insensitive behaviour.

Enenche and Vera [Facebook]

Vera had climbed the altar at the Abuja-based church to share her achievement of being the first graduate in her family with a law degree.

As seen in the video, Vera said, “I’m the first graduate in my family. My siblings did not get to tertiary institutions due to some reasons. I was supposed to study Law for five years at the National Open University of Nigeria. However, I encountered some challenges that made me have an extra year.”

Pastor Enenche responded by openly stating that there is no recognised degree titled BSc in Law, which led to skepticism regarding her statement.

He then instructed her to go back to her seat and cautioned against anyone deceiving the church while on the altar.

The clergyman said, “So the testimony is a lie. Is that how lawyers speak English? When she started that testimony, I knew there was something wrong.”

Shortly after the embarrassing video went viral, Vera’s graduation photos and official documents surfaced as evidence.

This revelation has incited public anger, with numerous Nigerians calling for Pastor Enenche and the church to issue a public apology.

Reacting to Enenche's comment, Lawrence I. Okoro, with the X handle @LawrenceOkoroPG, wrote, "Pastor Paul Enenche cut short this lady's testimony and called it a lie when she said she got a BSc in Law. He said he suspected she was lying from the way she spoke English.

"Apparently, the lady wasn't lying afterwards. She has an LLB in Law, but stage fright made her say BSc in Law. There's a reason why the Bible says Judgment will start in the church."

@Dearblessing24 wrote, "Sir Law, this video is making me to cry. I am just imagining the crowd, shame that she went through."

@OlutoyeSkye wrote, "Either stage fright or not, I think God has just used Pastor Paul Eneche to announce the woman.

"Congratulations ma'am your time has come."

@chidex_caleb said, "You guys should stop shying away from the truthful thing... As a true man of God, realizing the lady in question was saying the truth,he should come out publicly same way and apologize to the lady and ask for forgiveness.. The truth is the pastor outdid himself."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

