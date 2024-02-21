Senate approves 17 out of 19 Tinubu's NPC commissioner nominees
The nominees representing Ogun and Ondo states did not appear, following the recent political developments in their states.
Their confirmation followed the adoption of the screening report of the Committee on National Identity Card and Population at the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.
The report was presented by the Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi). Ningi, while presenting the report, said out of the 19 persons nominated, 17 appeared for the screening.
He said the nominees representing Ogun and Ondo states did not appear, following the recent political developments in their states. He said the committee diligently screened the remaining 17 and found them to possess the minimal qualifications suitable for the appointment.
The Senate thereafter confirmed the nominees. Those confirmed are; Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratal (Borno), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta) and Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu (Ebonyi).
Others include; Dr. Tony Alyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe) Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna), Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabii (Kogi), Mary Afan(Plateau), Saany Sale (Taraba) and Ogiri Henry (Rivers).
