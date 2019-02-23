They said that they were commending INEC because they were particularly satisfied with the happenings at the unit notwithstanding that car readers failed.

Mr Yusuf Ahmed, an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commended the INEC officials at the unit, saying that they had been prompt and very supportive.

Ahmed told NAN that the officials had been helpful, especially to people whose photographs did not appear.

So far, it has been very commendable, INEC has proven that a credible electoral process is achievable.

The officials have been very helpful to voters who were faced with one challenge or the other.

They have done very well and it is worth commending, he said.

Mr Alabi Sanni, party agent of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who said that though he was not happy with the initial delay, the officials had been very committed.

Sanni said: The officials came in early enough but setting up of the area took a bit of time and they commenced voting at about 9.40 a.m.

When we confronted them, they explained that that due to the new process of accreditation and voting at the same time, there should be a bit delay.

We understood and became patient and from then everything has been a smooth ride, I must give a thump-up to the INEC officials, he said.

Another party agent, Mrs Adejoke Wahab of the Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC), also thanked INEC for the hitch-free process so far.

Wahab, however, lamented that voters had been stranded due to the issue of not finding their names on the list of eligible voters at the unit.

Some voters who voted at this same centre in 2015 are unable to fine their names here.

They have been asked to check other centres around like the 065 and 063 polling units.

INEC can do something to correct this in future elections, she said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, Mr Jamiu Ojerinde, said he commended INEC because they had made provisions for challenges such as card reader failures and missing names.

A voter, who simply introduced herself as Mrs Olabisi, and had an issue with her name not appearing on the list of eligible voters at the unit, said she was identified by the card reader was given the opportunity to cast her vote.