He said Shaibu has the constitutional right to vie for the position in the state, adding that nobody has the right to discourage him.

The governor said this on Thursday, November 30, 2023, while addressing journalists following his closed-door meeting with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

Earlier in the week, Shaibu, despite the lingering friction between him and his principal declared his intention to contest for governorship in Edo State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Shaibu said he ran into a political crisis with Obaseki because he congratulated the former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole on his 2023 senatorial election victory.

Meanwhile, Obaseki when asked about the reason for his visit, said he was in Bauchi to discuss issues relating to the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

“We came to see Governor Bala and as you know, he’s our Chairman, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum; so we decided to come and see him this afternoon, to congratulate him on his victory and discuss some issues relating to the PDP Governors’ Forum,” he said.

“We also discussed many other issues relating to our party as a whole and the state of the country. And as you know, things are not as we want them to be. We will keep rubbing our minds to see how we can support the administration and save this country by reducing the suffering of Nigerians,”

On his relationship with Shaibu, the governor said his relationship with his deputy is cordial.

Obaseki said, "He (Philip) wants to run for the office I currently occupy and he is free to. I think as a Nigerian, he has the constitutional right to run, nobody can or should stop him.

“The party will decide and also members of the party will decide who will be the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.”