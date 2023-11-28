My problem with Obaseki started because I congratulated Oshiomhole  - Shaibu

Shaibu, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, said Oshiomhole remains his father even though they are in different political parties.

The deputy governor, who is from Edo North Senatorial District, the same district as the former governor of the state, said he regretted some words he used against Oshiomhole in the last election.

However, Shaibu, who recently joined the governorship race in Edo said, he is ready to apologise to Oshimhole because his principal and the former governor are now on good terms.

“My relationship with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is cordial. When I mean cordial, he is still my father. Political, we are in different political parties.

“I am happy that the governor (Obaseki) has started inviting the former governor (Oshiomhole) and my father to political functions. That is what I have been praying for.

“And now that he has started, I think that the next step is for me to reach him and also first apologise to him (Oshiomhole) for some use of words during the election but in terms of principle of supporting Obaseki, I will still support Obaseki because God told me that is the right thing to do.

“One of the crises that I had was when I went to the Senate to congratulate Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and I was seen in a viral video. That was where my headache started because the governor’s style is that a friend of the governor, you must be friend to him and an enemy to the governor, you must be enemy to him. I understand that principle and I am being careful,” Shaibu said.

Shaibu and Obaseki were once Oshiomhole’s allies. Both fell out with him when they accused him of godfatherism during the build-up to the 2020 governorship election in the state.

