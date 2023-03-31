The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Ima Elijah

Matawalle, has accused some officials in the Federal Government of working against his re-election bid during the recent gubernatorial election in the state, blaming his defeat on his opposition to the Central Bank of Nigeria's naira redesign policy.

Gov.Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1
Gov.Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1

In a recent interview with DW Hausa, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State alleged that some officials in the Federal Government worked against his re-election bid during the recently concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Recommended articles

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had also protested the CBN's cashless policy, taking the Federal Government to the Supreme Court over the scarcity of cash.

Matawalle alleged that before the general election, there were plans to punish him, El-Rufai, and Ganduje for their opposition to the naira policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "What's being said is that we went to court over the new naira notes redesign. They said myself, Ganduje and El-Rufai would be punished accordingly."

The governor further alleged that military officers were deployed to intimidate voters in all polling units during the election.

He claimed that three days before the election, over 300 military vehicles were sent to Zamfara State, only to be deployed during the election.

What you should know: The allegations made by the governor are yet to be independently verified.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Zamfara voted: Matawalle, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), lost to Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Matawalle's defeat followed the narrow escape of Uba Sani, an anointed candidate of El-Rufai, and the loss of Ganduje's candidate, Nasir Gawuna, to Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home