LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

Bayo Wahab

The Labour Party debunked the rumour as the allegation of financial misappropriation continues to rock the party.

Peter Obi was the Labour Party's Presidential Candidate in the last election. [Punch]
Peter Obi was the Labour Party's Presidential Candidate in the last election. [Punch]

The party in a terse statement posted on its official Twitter handle on Monday, February 19, 2024, described the report as fake and unfounded.

The party also urged its members to disregard the story that the state chairmen of the party have passed a vote of no confidence on Julius Abure, the national chairman of the party.

The statement reads, “Disregard the trending story that State Chairmen passed a vote-of-no-confidence on @Julius_Abure & that our dear Natl. Political Icon @PeterObi will be suspended. Not true. It’s fake, unfounded & handiwork of detractors. @inecnigeria recognized state chairmen will address the press.”

It had earlier been reported that the LP chairmen in the 36 states of the federation had called on Abure to tender his resignation following the allegations of financial mismanagement recently levelled against him by the suspended national treasurer of the party, Oluchi Opara.

Oluchi, who was suspended by the party's National Executive Council two days after airing the allegation on national TV, had accused Abure of misappropriating ₦3.5 billion party funds.

The allegation marked the beginning of the lingering crisis in the party with Obi promising to hire a reputable audit firm to look into the party’s financial books.

Amid the allegation and counter-allegation within the party, a popular Twitter handle, largely followed by Obi's supporters, @PIDOMNIGERIA claimed Abure was plotting to suspend the former Governor of Anambra State.

However, the LP has described the claim as the handiwork of detractors.

LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

