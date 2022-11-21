RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwankwaso aims a dig at Tinubu and Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Kwankwaso says any presidential candidate that claims the 2023 presidency is his turn is making a mistake.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (Premium Times)
Former President, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Jonathan contested on a joint ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2002.

Barely three years into their administration, Yar’adua, who was suffering from pericarditis died in May 2010, and Jonathan succeeded him as Nigeria’s president.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan (left) with the late former president, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua (right)
Speaking in Lagos on Sunday, November 20, 2022, Kwankwaso urged Nigerians not to vote for a candidate who is unhealthy, saying some people are planning to become president in a similar way Jonathan emerged as the president of the country.

“In 2007, Yar’Adua was nominated as PDP candidate without consultation. There was no serious consultation. We knew things but there was no consultation and so we ran into trouble. Today, that episode is recurring. Some people thought by becoming vice president they would soon be president,” he said,

The former Governor of Kano State also said some candidates are running away from debates, adding that any presidential candidate that claimed the 2023 presidency is his turn was making a mistake.

Kwankwaso said, “People are not talking about parties. They are talking about candidates and individuals. The APC and PDP have failed Nigerians. That is why we are in this mess today. I am ready for debates. Let us put our cards on the table. Some of the candidates are running away from debates. Some of them should look at themselves in the mirror and tell themselves the truth. Some of them are our seniors. You cannot cheat nature. Anybody who says 2023 is his turn is making a huge mistake.”

He also vowed that he won’t step down for any presidential candidate, adding that the “NNPP is the only party growing now and the growth will continue as the 2023 polls approach”.

The Presidential candidate promised to fight insecurity, boost the economy, and improve education if he is elected.

