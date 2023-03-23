Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Keyamo declared that Tinubu is "hale and hearty" and had only traveled abroad to rest.

Tinubu jets to Paris

The rumors about Tinubu's health began circulating after reports emerged that he had been rushed to Paris for medical attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Keyamo dismissed the reports as the work of political opponents still reeling from the defeat of the presidential election.

In a statement, Keyamo said: "Please help us tell those flying the news around that the election has ended. What they are doing now is campaigning after the election. They should leave Asiwaju alone. He deserves some rest after the election."

When asked if Tinubu had traveled abroad for vacation, Keyamo responded that he could not confirm, but reiterated that Tinubu was in good health. "I cannot confirm. But all I can tell you is that Asiwaju is hale and hearty," he said.

What you should know

The President-elect has begun a three-country visit ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the Office of the President-Elect signed by Tunde Rahman indicated that while away, Tinubu would use the opportunity to plan his transition programme.

The statement reads in part: “After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration."