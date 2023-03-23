ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Ima Elijah

The Nigerian political scene has been abuzz with rumors about the health of President-elect Bola Tinubu, but Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has finally put the speculations to rest with a definitive statement on Tinubu's well-being.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has denied reports that President-elect Bola Tinubu was rushed abroad for medical treatment.

Recommended articles

Keyamo declared that Tinubu is "hale and hearty" and had only traveled abroad to rest.

The rumors about Tinubu's health began circulating after reports emerged that he had been rushed to Paris for medical attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Keyamo dismissed the reports as the work of political opponents still reeling from the defeat of the presidential election.

In a statement, Keyamo said: "Please help us tell those flying the news around that the election has ended. What they are doing now is campaigning after the election. They should leave Asiwaju alone. He deserves some rest after the election."

When asked if Tinubu had traveled abroad for vacation, Keyamo responded that he could not confirm, but reiterated that Tinubu was in good health. "I cannot confirm. But all I can tell you is that Asiwaju is hale and hearty," he said.

The President-elect has begun a three-country visit ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the Office of the President-Elect signed by Tunde Rahman indicated that while away, Tinubu would use the opportunity to plan his transition programme.

The statement reads in part: “After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration."

Tinubu who will use the opportunity to rest in Paris and London would later fly to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu