The Director of publicity in the Lokoja office of INEC, Mr Ahmed Biambo said candidates of APC won in Bassa, Ibaji, Okehi, Adavi, Ogori-Magongo, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu Yagba West and Yagba East state constituencies during Saturdays state assembly election.

According to Biambo, the APC candidates also won in Okene Constituency 1 and 2, Ankpa Constituency 1 and 2, Ajaokuta, Kogi, Olamaboro Dekina 2 and Lokoja 2 constituencies.

He, However, said that the state constituency election for Mopa-Muro LGA, which was earlier rescheduled for March 19, was currently ongoing.

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

He also declared the elections in Lokoja Constituency 1 and Omala LGA inconclusive.

Biambo said that new dates will be announced for the conduct of supplementary elections in all the areas.