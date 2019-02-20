The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sorting and distribution of the materials took place at the temporary site of the state branch of the Central Bank on the State Secretariat Road, Ado Ekiti.

Among the items distributed were card readers, ballot papers, result sheets, and different forms and registers.

Representatives of leading political parties such as the PDP and APC were on hand to monitor the distribution exercise.

Dr Muslim Omoleke, the INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, who doubles as the Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner, said it was part of proactive measures devised by the commission to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He said the exercise, which began about 2.00 p.m on Wednesday, would be concluded before the close of work on Thursday.

Omoleke assured that the commission was not leaving any stone unturned toward achieving a timely and hitch-free exercise.

NAN reports that the adjoining roads leading to the apex bank were barricaded by stern looking mobile policemen keeping vigil.

Speaking on the development, the PDP representative at the Central Bank, Mr Oluwalafe Sunday, expressed satisfaction that all the sensitive materials were intact and distributed accordingly.

His APC counterpart, Mr Garuba Arogundade, also expressed satisfaction with the process.

He said his only area of concern was that INEC should have started the distribution days earlier so as not to be under pressure.

Also commenting, the MEGA Party representative, Mr Femi Oladipo, commended INEC for making efforts to live up to its promise of making sure all election materials got to polling booths on record time on the day of the election.