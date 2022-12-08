ADVERTISEMENT
I'm ready to debate from morning till night - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

While addressing some young Nigerians in London, Tinubu said he's ready to debate from morning till night.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
This comes amid wide criticisms over Tinubu's refusal to honour invitations for debates attended by other presidential candidates.

His absence at the presidential town hall series organised by Arise Television has continued to generate critical opprobrium as opposition parties claim the former Lagos State governor chose to stay away because he lacks the composure and cognitive abilities to answer tough questions.

The main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went further to allege that Tinubu's foreign trip was arranged to ensure that he doesn't participate in the Arise TV debate, adding that APC was shielding its presidential candidate from public engagements with other candidates to cover up his "baggage."

But, while addressing a group of young Nigerians in London, Tinubu declared that participating in a debate was never an issue.

Tinubu's words: “I am ready to debate with you from morning till night… and I’m speaking in London, not in Jigawa. It is great that you are alive to tell the story just giving the assurance never to give up… Broadband creation, energy that you talked about.. if they’ve taken our advice.. in the beginning of democracy in 1999, we brought in investment. My Deputy then is here.. and then so many other innovative things….”

Recall that the APC presidential torchbearer had explained to the audience at Chatham House in London on Monday why he snubbed debates, saying he won't allow anybody to use him to make money.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

