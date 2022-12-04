RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu ran out of the country to dodge Arise TV debate - PDP

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP said the ruling party is shielding its presidential candidate from public engagements with other candidates to cover up his "baggage."

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London with Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade. [Twitter:TheNation]
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London with Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade. [Twitter:TheNation]

Recommended articles

This comes as Tinubu jetted out of the country for the United Kingdom on Saturday, December 3, 2022, where he's billed for an engagement at the Chatham House in London on Monday to speak on security, economy, and foreign policy.

The development comes barely a day before the presidential town hall meeting organised by Arise TV in partnership with Centre for Development and Democracy (CDD) to engage candidates from the four major political parties in the country.

The Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement titled, ‘Tinubu Won’t Succumb to Arise News’ Blackmail,’ that he found it ‘shocking and downright anomalous’ that Arise TV continues to broadcast the participation of Tinubu in its town hall meeting despite an earlier statement that he would not be available for the engagement.

PDP accuses Tinubu of dodging: Reacting to the development, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation insisted that the trip abroad was perfectly timed for Tinubu to avoid the Arise TV debate.

This was contained in a statement by the organisation's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement partly read:It is clear that the foreign trip embarked on by Asiwaju Tinubu was a deliberate plot to dodge the Arise TV debate scheduled to hold on Sunday (today) following the fear that Nigerians will take him to task on the FCT relocation plot, alleged criminal indictments, perjury, forgery and inconsistencies in age, name, ancestry and education qualification.

“Moreover, the handlers of the APC presidential candidate are not comfortable to put him before the cameras because of his constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu ran out of the country to dodge Arise TV debate - PDP

Tinubu ran out of the country to dodge Arise TV debate - PDP

I will change for the better - Student apologises to Aisha Buhari

I will change for the better - Student apologises to Aisha Buhari

Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

Labour Party lists 7 priority areas as Obi finally releases manifesto

Don't blame us, you failed Nigerians, Govs fire back at FG

Don't blame us, you failed Nigerians, Govs fire back at FG

Greetings pour in as Buhari, Aisha mark 33 years in marriage

Greetings pour in as Buhari, Aisha mark 33 years in marriage

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Datti accuses APC of setting Obi up against north, Muslims

Datti accuses APC of setting Obi up against north, Muslims

2 former heads of state have endorsed Obi - Pat Utomi

2 former heads of state have endorsed Obi - Pat Utomi

Tinubu group tackles Dogara, northern leaders over Atiku's endorsement

Tinubu group tackles Dogara, northern leaders over Atiku's endorsement

Trending

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party logo (LeadershipNews)

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

Delta 2023: I will work with Yahoo Boys – Omo-Agege

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu