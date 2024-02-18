I don't know who can challenge us in 2027, Wike brags

The former governor disclosed this during a thanksgiving service organised by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The event also had in attendance dignitaries, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule.

While talking about his readiness for the 2027 general elections, Wike said the two main political parties in Rivers State have struck a partnership that will make victory inevitable.

“With the forces we have I don’t know of anybody who can challenge us. I can tell you it is like tomorrow is 2027. For me it is still very far, I can’t wait. The two leadership of the party, APC is here, PDP is here; where can you find that leadership unity? Which state? It is only in Rivers that you can find that unity.

“And that is what many people don’t like. When they see people united and working together, they find how to make sure they are divided but since we know, we have refused to be divided.

“This is the only state where the leading party will win for president, the opposition party will take national assembly in election that was done the same time, same minute and same hour. That is uncommon,” the minister said.

He also urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu's reform policies, noting that turning the country’s fortunes around can't be achieved in a short time frame.