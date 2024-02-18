Ganduje congratulates Idahosa on his emergence as APC guber candidate in Edo

Ganduje said this in a statement by Edwin Olofo, his Chief Press Secretary on Sunday in Abuja.

He also commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, who was the Chairman of the APC Edo Governorship Primary Election and Appeal Committee, for conducting a credible primary election.

Ganduje urged Idahosa to carry other aspirants along, saying this was critical to ensure the party’s victory at the Sept. 21 Edo governorship election.

“At this point, I want to call on all the aspirants to bury the hatchet and work for the interest of the party so that our party will emerge victorious,” he said.

Ganduje also commended the state APC stakeholders and assured them that the party would do everything possible to ensure that Edo was delivered.