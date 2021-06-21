RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

EFCC Chairman Bawa says Tinubu is under investigation

Jude Egbas

EFCC Chairman expresses disdain for media trial.

Bola Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos (Punch)
Bola Tinubu Pulse Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating former Governor of Lagos and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, according to the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Questioned by ThisDay on why Tinubu hasn't been arrested for alleged corruption, Bawa said: "You asked me a question earlier about arresting people before investigation and now you are saying why didn't we arrest Tinubu?

"Investigation is ongoing. When you are investigating matters like this, they don't end in a day. Thousands of investigations are going on, on a daily basis."

Bawa added that the EFCC won't engage in media trial.

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa (R), with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Tinubu has been accused of controlling the finances of Alpha Beta Consulting and for using the company to divert Lagos State funds.

In 2011, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) tried and acquitted Tinubu for allegedly operating 10 foreign bank accounts during his spell as governor from 1999 to 2007.

Tinubu, 69, is believed to be interested in vying for the office of President of Nigeria in 2023.

Tinubu caused quite a stir during the 2019 general elections when a bullion van reportedly laden with cash, made an entry into one of his luxury property on Bourdillon, in Ikoyi.

