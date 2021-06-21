EFCC Chairman Bawa says Tinubu is under investigation

Questioned by ThisDay on why Tinubu hasn't been arrested for alleged corruption, Bawa said: "You asked me a question earlier about arresting people before investigation and now you are saying why didn't we arrest Tinubu?

"Investigation is ongoing. When you are investigating matters like this, they don't end in a day. Thousands of investigations are going on, on a daily basis."

Bawa added that the EFCC won't engage in media trial.

Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu has been accused of controlling the finances of Alpha Beta Consulting and for using the company to divert Lagos State funds.

In 2011, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) tried and acquitted Tinubu for allegedly operating 10 foreign bank accounts during his spell as governor from 1999 to 2007.

Tinubu, 69, is believed to be interested in vying for the office of President of Nigeria in 2023.