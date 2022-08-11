Details sketchy after Obi's meeting with Mimiko

In a post on his Twitter page on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Mimiko shared photos from their meetings with the caption that reads, “Pleased to receive my brother, H.E. @PeterObi this morning.”

The two former governors reportedly held a meeting but no details has been provided on that as of the time of filing this report.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Mimiko, who governed Ondo from 2009 to 2017, was in Rivers State on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike to flag-off the construction of the Azikiwe -Iloabuchi Road in Mile 2 Diobu.

Recall that Obi had also met with the new Consul-General of the United States in Nigeria, William B. Stevens on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Speaking after the Wednesday meeting, Obi noted that he had “constructive discussions and exchanged ideas” with Stevens during the visit.

The former Anambra State governor added that, “It was my pleasure to meet with William B. Stevens, the new Consul-General of the United States in Nigeria. We had constructive discussions and exchanged ideas.

“I also shared with him my vision of a new, secure and united Nigeria in which governance and development will be driven by production.”