Details sketchy after Obi's meeting with Mimiko

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Peter Obi visited Mimiko as the race towards the 2023 general elections gathers pace.

Olusegun Mimiko and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi during their Thursday meeting. [Twitter:Segunmimiko]
In a post on his Twitter page on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Mimiko shared photos from their meetings with the caption that reads, “Pleased to receive my brother, H.E. @PeterObi this morning.

The two former governors reportedly held a meeting but no details has been provided on that as of the time of filing this report.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Mimiko, who governed Ondo from 2009 to 2017, was in Rivers State on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike to flag-off the construction of the Azikiwe -Iloabuchi Road in Mile 2 Diobu.

Recall that Obi had also met with the new Consul-General of the United States in Nigeria, William B. Stevens on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Speaking after the Wednesday meeting, Obi noted that he had “constructive discussions and exchanged ideas” with Stevens during the visit.

The former Anambra State governor added that, “It was my pleasure to meet with William B. Stevens, the new Consul-General of the United States in Nigeria. We had constructive discussions and exchanged ideas.

“I also shared with him my vision of a new, secure and united Nigeria in which governance and development will be driven by production.”

Meanwhile, Pulse reported that Obi has thrown his weight behind the call by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the campaigns to be based on issues and not personality.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

