BREAKING: Lagos Labour Party Chairman resigns

Why Salako resigned: Salako resigned from his position following his appointment as the Special Adviser on Lagos Affairs and Liaison operations to the National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Julius Abure.

Salako speaks on working for APC: Speaking during his handover on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the outgoing chairman dismissed rumours that he is working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While describing himself as a sincere and honest party man, he said: “I can’t be a mole in a political party i am contesting. I am so grateful that Labour Party made me not APC for the many many years I was with them.

“When I wanted to go, Labour Party said I can’t go and they elevated me. I am a sincere human being. I don’t deceive and I don’t cheat.

“It is where I am going that I am going. I came to the party to look for how it can be better for me.

“I cannot continue to run the affairs of the party because I am also one of the contestants. I have to hand over. This is the structure we have built for months. The greatest asset any politician can have is the structure.”

What the new party chairman had to say: On her part, the new chairman promised an all-inclusive administration, urging all members to support one another for the set goals of winning at the state level and also at the Federal level.

“I want to assure you that the tenure will be an inclusive one and nobody will be sidelined. Let us all sit and drop our swords.

“Let us support each other so that we can achieve the set goal and end the political slavery in lagos state.

“I know that together we will in the name of jesus. Victory is sure if we all come together in love and unity. Nobody will be left out be it the support group or TUC. To make impact, you need to be able to bring everyone together. I appeal to everyone that we work together.” She said.