APC Primaries: Buhari scores 472, 344 votes in Sokoto

The 2019 Presidential Aspirant, President Muhammadu Buhari has scored 472, 344 votes in the direct presidential primary election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 23 local government areas of Sokoto state.

Declaring the result on Saturday in Sokoto, the Chief Returning Officer, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, said the exercise was hitch free and recorded massive turnout.

Wamakko, who is the former Sokoto state governor, commended party loyalists on the peaceful conduct of the exercise, saying that the results were delayed in view of distance and terrains to the collection centre.

At the collection centre, which is the state party headquarters, Wamakko was assisted by state party chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, Elders Committee’s Chairman, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi among others.

He listed the scores from LGAs, Sokoto South 36, 710, Wamakko 31, 941, Shagari 21, 920, Tureta 8, 779, Sokoto North 26, 787, Silame 13, 205, Raba 14, 705, Kebbe 15, 932, Bodinga 22, 188 and Isa 25, 010.

Others were Wurno 13, 243, Kware 17, 970, Binji 7, 478, Goronyo 20, 777, Yabo 11, 008, Tambuwal 23, 347, Tangaza 15, 079, Dange-Shuni 21, 024, Gwadabawa 26, 172, Illela 31, 692, Gada 27, 069, Sabon-Birni 31, 492 and Gudu 8,850.