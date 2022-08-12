RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Chieftain lauds Faleke’s appointment as Presidential Campaign Secretary

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Femi Adekanmbi, has lauded the appointment of Mr. James Abiodun Faleke as Secretary of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

House of Representatives, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos). [pmexpressng]
Faleke is an epitome of commitment and loyalty to the progressive ideals which the party stands for.

“His deep work ethics, sense of commitment with his wealth of experience to oversee all ramifications of the campaign for the party will ensure the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima come 2023,’’ Adekanmbi noted.

According to him, Faleke has what it takes to work out strategies that will lead the party’s to victory.

“My brother, Hon. Faleke has all it takes to lead our party to victory. The council will leverage on his intellectual prowess to lead us to a resounding victory by February.

“I have worked closely with him and I can attest to his sterling qualities.

“We both worked closely in 2012 during Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu’s campaign in the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, and in the build up to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Presidential primaries.

“Faleke is a jolly good fellow and a core loyalist of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I wish him well in his new assignment,” Adekanmbi said.

He added that Tinubu was the man to beat in the presidential election, saying that Tinubu was destined to dance on the stage of history, describing him as a strong man among men.

