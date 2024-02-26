ADVERTISEMENT
APC accuses Fubara of delaying resolutions offered by Tinubu in Rivers crisis

Ima Elijah




L-R: Wike, Fubara and Tinubu [Legit.ng]

While acknowledging Fubara's implementation of six resolutions, including the withdrawal of court cases and the recognition of the legislature, the APC expressed concern over the governor's failure to fulfill two pivotal components: the re-presentation of the state's 2024 budget to the House of Assembly and the conduct of local government elections.

APC Chairman Tony Okocha raised questions about Fubara's leadership, accusing him of being influenced by a purported elders' forum and deviating from the agreement's terms.

Okocha expressed dismay that despite the consensus reached during discussions mediated by President Bola Tinubu, Fubara allegedly reneged on crucial aspects of the agreement.

Okocha highlighted the significance of the resolutions, stressing that the delay in implementing them could jeopardise democratic processes in the state. He hinted at the possibility of legal action to enforce compliance with the agreement.

According to Okocha, President Tinubu had emphasised the importance of democracy and diplomacy during the mediation process, leading to the signing of an eight-point proclamation document by all stakeholders, including Fubara.

While acknowledging Fubara's implementation of certain resolutions, such as the withdrawal of court cases and the recognition of the legislature, Okocha reiterated the APC's insistence on the complete fulfillment of the agreement, particularly regarding the state budget presentation and local government elections.

He noted President Tinubu's stance against appointing caretaker committees or sole administrators for local government councils, asserting that such actions would contravene constitutional provisions.

