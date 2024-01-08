ADVERTISEMENT
Alia happy to remain Benue governor after Supreme Court victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alia says the mandate given to him would only be used for the good and welfare of the people.

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter/@Alialization]
Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter/@Alialization]

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, on Monday in Makurdi.

Titus Uba and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged Alia and the APC at the Supreme Court over the 2023 Benue governorship election. The Supreme Court had dismissed the case after their lawyers applied for the withdrawal of the suit.

The governor said the Supreme Court's decision only "reaffirmed the time-honoured mantra that power belongs to the people."

He said the mandate of the masses which was overwhelmingly given to him, would only be used for the good and welfare of the people.

Alia who hailed the judiciary for standing for the truth, dedicated his victory to Benue farmers, teachers, market women, pensioners, IDPs, youths, and civil servants previously depressed and demotivated.

He said he would continue to prioritise their needs and interests over those people who do not mean well for the state.

Alia called on the people to continue to support the government of President Bola Tinubu to provide dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people. He reiterated his resolve to remain focused until the fortunes of the state are turned around for good.

