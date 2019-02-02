The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors were received by Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu and APC State Chairman, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa at the Presidential lodge in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Bagudu while welcoming the defectors, said his obligation was to leave legacies for better society with youths as main focus.

The governor also said that his administration would continue to support youths groups across the state to enhance their economic prosperity.

Bagudu said that politics is a game of patience not crisis and commended the forum members for defecting to APC, and urged them to join theAPC Youths Mobilisation Forum to canvass for the success of APC in the forthcoming elections.

Also, the State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa assured all defectors that the party would be given equal treatment as other APC members.

Spokesman of the defectors, Aliyu Bandado, said the forum was a political structure of former PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Bello Sarkin-Yaki.

He said the forun was established in 2013 and cut across the 21 local government areas of the state with the aim to bringing PDP to power in 2015.

Over 5,000 members of our forum in 17 local government areas of the state have defected from PDP to APC and we are trying our possible best to bring other members in the remaining four local governments to APC, he said.

Bandado explained that they dumped PDP because APC was the only party and government that could bring change and unity to the country.

He added that the landmark achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Bagudu in agriculture and good governance in the state attracted them to the party.

He apologised that youths in the state had been misled by PDP, saying that APC was the right party for all.