2023 Presidency: Fashola asks Nigerians to wait for Tinubu to speak in January

Fashola says Tinubu has not told him he would join the presidential race in 2023.

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has urged Nigerians to wait till January 2022 for the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Fashola said this on Channels Television’s ‘Hard Copy’ programme on Friday, November 19, 2021.

There have been claims that Tinubu might contest for president in 2023, but the former governor of Lagos state has yet to declare his intention to run for the highest political office in the country.

Meanwhile, a political movement, Southwest Agenda (SWAGA) was recently launched in Lagos to mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The political movement was inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other party chieftains.

When asked whether Tinubu is interested in becoming Nigeria’s president, Fashola said, “It is a very tough responsibility, a very tough job; I don’t envy those who have held that office and I don’t envy those who aspire to take it as well.”

Babatunde-Raji-Fashola (Premium Times)
On whether he’ll support Tinubu if he declares his interest in the 2023 presidential race, he said. “I saw him (Tinubu) last week, he didn’t tell me he is running for office and to the best of my knowledge, the last statement he made on it is that people will know in January.”

Fashola also said he has not asked Tinubu whether he is interested in the 2023 Presidency or not.

The two-term ex-governor of Lagos state further said he (Tinubu) “has issued a statement that, ‘I will speak in January, so let us wait till January.”

Fashola added that he can’t speak for anybody on the 2023 presidency, saying nobody has come out to say “I want to be Nigeria’s President.

