Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Justice Ekwo, ruling on a motion filed by Adoke, stated that the EFCC did not present sufficient evidence to support their case.

As quoted by Punch, Justice Ekwo said, “I find that there is no evidence to prove the alleged offences against the first defendant (Adoke).”

Justice Ekwo has decreed that Aliyu Abubakar, the second defendant, must present his defence as he is deemed to have a case to address.

This ruling follows the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filing a 14-count charge against Abubakar and Adoke, implicating them in alleged wrongdoing.

Among the accusations, the EFCC asserts that Adoke, in August 2013, accepted a cash payment equivalent to ₦300 million from Abubakar in Abuja, constituting an offence under section 16(2)(b) of the amended Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011.

Justice Ekwo issued a verdict regarding the former AGF’s no-case submission, stating that the EFCC failed to prove a strong enough case against Adoke.

The judge emphasised the absence of evidence from the EFCC to substantiate the allegations against Adoke, thereby failing to establish the necessary elements of the offence.

Background

As reported by Channels, the EFCC accused Adoke and property developer Abubakar Aliyu of money laundering, totalling ₦300 million back in 2017.

Although the case didn't initially mention the OPL 245 transaction, it was brought up in a separate trial in 2020.

The EFCC claimed contradictory reasons for the money's origin, stating it was a mortgage from Unity Bank in one trial and a bribe from the sale of an oil block by Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd in another.

Justice Kutigi dismissed the charges against Adoke and others on March 28, 2024, noting the EFCC's inconsistency and criticising the wasted time. Justice Ekwo also agreed, clearing Adoke of the charges.

However, Aliyu Abubakar was ordered to defend himself as there was sufficient evidence against him.

