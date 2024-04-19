ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Segun Adeyemi

The EFCC accused Adoke and property developer Abubakar Aliyu of money laundering, totalling ₦300 million back in 2017.

Mohammed Adoke [Getty Images]
Mohammed Adoke [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Justice Ekwo, ruling on a motion filed by Adoke, stated that the EFCC did not present sufficient evidence to support their case.

As quoted by Punch, Justice Ekwo said, “I find that there is no evidence to prove the alleged offences against the first defendant (Adoke).”

Justice Ekwo has decreed that Aliyu Abubakar, the second defendant, must present his defence as he is deemed to have a case to address.

ADVERTISEMENT

This ruling follows the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filing a 14-count charge against Abubakar and Adoke, implicating them in alleged wrongdoing.

Among the accusations, the EFCC asserts that Adoke, in August 2013, accepted a cash payment equivalent to ₦300 million from Abubakar in Abuja, constituting an offence under section 16(2)(b) of the amended Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011.

Justice Ekwo issued a verdict regarding the former AGF’s no-case submission, stating that the EFCC failed to prove a strong enough case against Adoke.

The judge emphasised the absence of evidence from the EFCC to substantiate the allegations against Adoke, thereby failing to establish the necessary elements of the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported by Channels, the EFCC accused Adoke and property developer Abubakar Aliyu of money laundering, totalling ₦300 million back in 2017.

Although the case didn't initially mention the OPL 245 transaction, it was brought up in a separate trial in 2020.

The EFCC claimed contradictory reasons for the money's origin, stating it was a mortgage from Unity Bank in one trial and a bribe from the sale of an oil block by Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd in another.

Justice Kutigi dismissed the charges against Adoke and others on March 28, 2024, noting the EFCC's inconsistency and criticising the wasted time. Justice Ekwo also agreed, clearing Adoke of the charges.

However, Aliyu Abubakar was ordered to defend himself as there was sufficient evidence against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Abdulrauf mentioned that injured individuals were transported to a hospital in Sabuwa Local Government, Katsina State, for medical attention.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Court permits Nigerian to amend $150m case against Google, GoDaddy

Court permits Nigerian to amend $150m case against Google, GoDaddy

Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regains freedom

Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regains freedom

Tinubu endorses 3 frameworks to educate Nigeria's out-of-school children

Tinubu endorses 3 frameworks to educate Nigeria's out-of-school children

Anxiety as APC confirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

Anxiety as APC confirms Ganduje's chairmanship status

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Both bodies belong to a category of asteroids called potentially hazardous asteroids (image used for illustrative purpose) [Peter Carril/ESA]

2 dangerous asteroids will pass Earth on Monday, but there's no cause for alarm

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case