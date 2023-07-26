Yahoo Boy jailed in Benin for pretending to be Hollywood star Tom Cruise
The court sentenced Imozemhe to three years in prison with an option of ₦200,000 fine.
Recommended articles
Raymond Imozemhe appeared before Justice Efe Ikponwonba on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 alongside six others accused of fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The anti-graft agency arraigned the 22-year-old on a one-count charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation and possession of fraudulent documents.
Operating in Ugbor Central GRA, Benin City, Imozemhe used a Scrabble game account to fraudulently represent himself as Cruise, with the intention to defraud.
The EFCC said his offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 384(1) of the Criminal Law of Edo State Law, 2022.
Upon pleading guilty to the charge, Justice Ikponwonba sentenced Imozemhe to three years in prison with an option of ₦200,000 fine.
The judge also sentenced Christopher Godfirst, Christian Okafor, Jimmy Emmanuel, Oritseweyinmi Allen Poto, Osapamwan Destiny Gaius and David Oghneyerivwo Ighere to prison for a similar offence.
Okafor and Emmanuel got the same sentence as Imozemhe, Poto bagged three years in prison with an option of fine of ₦300,000, and Ighere was sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option of ₦200,000 as fine.
The judge sentenced Gaius and Godfirst to three years imprisonment or a fine of ₦100,000 each. He also ordered all the defendants to sign a written undertaking to be of good behaviour afterwards.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng