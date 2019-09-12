Take 12 exciting, energetic, hot young folks, ask them the most daring of questions and watch them thrash out opinions that will make you think long and hard.

Produced on set in the brand new studios of REDTV, Red Hot Topics will defy the norms and break down all barriers. The boys - T.J, Ihechi, O.D, Tayo, Ola , Martin and Farouq and the girls - Lolo, Ada, Coco, Bukky and Ariyiike are stunning, stylish, suave and ready to talk. If it’s honest, they will tell it. If it is taboo, they will uncover it. But most of all, if it’s forbidden and unchartered, - they will go all the way and bring the heat!

REDTV’s Red Hot Topics goes live… As millennials bare all

Speaking on REDTV’s latest series, Executive Producer of the Show, Bola Atta said ‘Red Hot Topics is a chat show that will change how people think and act, in a positive way. The conversations of the vibrant youths are as essential as they are interesting and engaging. The cast is fun, honest and fresh, all speaking straight from the heart, with no holds barred.’

Red Hot Topics will premiere on the 11th of September, 2019 on the REDTV YouTube channel. Follow all the REDTV channels across social media for more information and to watch the movement live!

REDTV is a fast paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage. Proudly powered by the United Bank for Africa (UBA). The network is here to entertain and inform, with rich content that features the very best of Africa; focused on entertainment, fashion, news, design, music, sport, movies, travel and much more.

REDTV collaborates with the most talented visionaries, creative minds daring to believe in a New Africa, putting together content that reflects it. Feel the Heat on REDTV.

