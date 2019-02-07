This has inspired a jail sentence demanding her to serve 30 years behind bars. The verdict was given by a magistrate Jessy Makufa at a court in Harare, Zimbabwe.

A month after sexually violating the child,he is away at his grandmother's who lives at the Murewa township district located 75 kilometers northeast from Zimbabwe's capital.

At her residence, the little one was discovered with genital warts, the Daily News confirmed in a report published on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Memory Makore and the 12-year-old share the same bedroom but sleep on different beds. This allowed access to the victim who was reportedly abused twice.